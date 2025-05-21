Novak Djokovic elated as wife Jelena and kids Stefan & Tara make special trip to support him at Geneva Open

Novak Djokovic will be vying for silverware at this week's Geneva Open, which will also serve as a tune-up event for his French Open campaign later this month. The Serb recently disclosed that his wife, children, parents, and a few other members of his extended family will be in attendance at the 250-level event.

Djokovic has endured a tough season on the ATP Tour in 2025, winning only 12 of his 19 matches thus far. While the 24-time Major winner reached the semifinals and final of the Australian Open and the Miami Open, respectively, he has been on a three-match streak twice this season. More recently, he crashed out of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters in the second round, casting doubts on his big title-winning prospects.

Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the Italian Open last fortnight for undisclosed reasons, instead choosing to play the Geneva Open to prepare for the upcoming claycourt Major. Although pressure is mounting on him to record good results, the former World No. 1 appeared to be in good spirits during his pre-tournament press conference in Geneva. He revealed that several of his family members, including his wife Jelena, his children, Stefan and Tara, and his parents, were going to watch his tournament opener at the Tennis Club de Genève.

"Important to me so... I'm actually gonna have my wife and kids come tomorrow as well. My parents are here, so it's going to be a family affair at the stadium tomorrow. We're still negotiating with the organizers to take half of the stadium for my family for the match," Novak Djokovic told the media in Geneva while laughing.

During the presser, the 37-year-old also spoke about having a "good balance" on and off the court.

Novak Djokovic feels family time would help "take off some stress" during the Geneva Open campaign

Novak Djokovic's motivation has visibly dwindled in 2025 as he goes deeper into 'father time'. However, the Serb is eager to enjoy his time on tour by his own admission.

"Jokes aside, it's a nice moment for me to be able to play the tournament but at the same time have a good balance off the court, and have the family here, closest and also extended family members," he said. "Enjoy the time with them, you know, and take off some of that stress and spend quality time, and then, when the time arrives... How many seats? 2,000? Not enough!"

The 24-time Major winner, who is currently ranked sixth in the world, also played at the Geneva Open last year, losing to the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the semifinals.

