Novak Djokovic ensured of World No. 1 ranking until at least Australian Open after reaching ATP Finals final

Novak Djokovic has assured himself of a World No. 1 ranking until the 2024 Australian Open after making it to the final of the 2023 ATP Finals.

With no tournaments remaining on the 2023 ATP Tour, Djokovic will be the top seed in next year's first Major in Melbourne.

On Saturday, November 18, Djokovic cruised past Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, in an enthralling semi-final of the season-ending tournament. Despite having a chance to get a break back at 15-40 in the second set with Djokovic leading 3-2, Alcaraz was unable to capitalize as the Serb played some sublime tennis to hold service for 4-2.

Djokovic will take on home favorite Jannik Sinner in the summit clash on Sunday, November 19. The 22-year-old Italian has remained unbeaten throughout the tournament (4-0), snapping his losing streak to the Serb earlier this week in their round-robin match. The World No. 4 prevailed over Djokovic in three sets 7-5, 6-7 (5), and 7-6 (2), in three hours and nine minutes.

Defending champion Djokovic is one win away from setting a new record by clinching his seventh ATP Finals title. He is currently tied with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at six.

Novak Djokovic - "I used last year’s circumstances as a fuel for this year"

Djokovic in the semifinal of the 2023 ATP Finals

In a post-match press conference after his victory over Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday, Djokovic said that last year’s circumstances fueled him for the 2023 season. Last year, Djokovic was unable to compete at the Majors in Melbourne and Flushing Meadows because of his COVID-19 vaccination status.

"I guess last year's circumstances I used as a fuel for this year," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 went on to say that 2023 has been a near-perfect season for him. Except for the Wimbledon Championships, where he was beaten by Alcaraz in the final, he won all three majors. The 36-year-old also finished the year as the world's top-ranked player for a record eight time.

"I had an almost perfect season [in 2023]; Grand Slam season. That mattered the most to me. Ended up the year as No. 1 in the world, reached all the objectives that I had, broke many records, made history of the sport. Of course, I'm thrilled with the season. But one more match to go. Hopefully I can crown the season with another win,” he said.

The Sunday showdown between Djokovic and Sinner is sure to be quite the spectacle, with the Serb battling it out for his record seventh ATP Finals title.

