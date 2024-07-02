Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg has dismissed accusations of double standards against Novak Djokovic following Andy Murray's late withdrawal from Wimbledon 2024. This was supposed to be the Brit's last appearance at SW19, as he has indicated plans to retire after the Paris Olympics.

Murray was set to begin his campaign against Tomas Machac on July 2 but pulled out just hours before the match, although he would still compete in doubles with his brother Jamie.

Following Murray's withdrawal, Ben Rothenberg took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to honor him. He posted a YouTube video of the three-time Grand Slam champion's five-set second-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas from last year, which he lost, along with the following caption:

Trending

"Obviously he wanted more, but Andy Murray’s last #Wimbledon singles match being this high-level five-setter against Tsitsipas on Centre Court last year is pretty darn great."

An X user quickly criticized Rothenberg by pointing out his post about Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Serb's name had been in the draw, but he couldn't enter the country due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

"The men's draw here will remain unbalanced as a result; #7 Rublev will be the highest seed in that bottom quarter. This delay made for a deeply unnecessary 24 hours of reigniting this nonsense," Rothenberg had posted.

"Are you going to s*it on him [Andy Murray] for withdrawing the day of his match when he knew he wasnt fit to enter the draw, or is that treatment reserved for djokovic at uso," the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

The veteran journalist then defended himself, arguing that Djokovic's situation was "profoundly unique" because he was legally barred from entering the country, which he believed differed from Murray's withdrawal, who was already onsite and actively preparing for the tournament.

"People bring this up any time a player pulls out late, but no, Djokovic staying entered in the US Open (and Indian Wells earlier in 2022) when he wasn't legally allowed to enter the USA was a profoundly unique situation. Any player who was on site practicing doesn't compare," Rothenberg wrote.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic: "Andy Murray deserves a great farewell... he's a legend of our sport"

Andy Murray (L) and Novak Djokovic pictured at Wimbledon 2024

Before Andy Murray's withdrawal from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Novak Djokovic told Sky Sports that the Brit deserved to have a "great farewell" from his favorite tournament, where he had won twice, calling him a "legend" of the sport.

"He [Andy Murray] definitely deserves a great farewell from his favorite tournament, a tournament he won twice. And, you know, he won the Olympic Games here. He's definitely a legend of our sport," Djokovic said.

The World No. 2 added:

"He should finish on his own terms. Whether this is the last tournament for him here in Wimbledon or he's going to still play, that's up to him really. We all hope that he is going to be physically fit enough to finish on his own terms and I wish him all the best."

Murray won his maiden Grasscourt Major title after defeating Djokovic in 2013, and secured another victory three years later, defeating Milos Raonic in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis