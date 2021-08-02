Novak Djokovic equals Martina Navratilova by starting 332nd week as World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty continues to lead WTA rankings

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to reign atop the men's and women's world rankings respectively. Significantly, Djokovic has started a record-extending 332nd week as World No. 1 - thus equaling the tally of legendary American Martina Navratilova.

Both Djokovic and Barty had a disappointing run in the singles events at the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic went down in the bronze medal play-off in singles, while Barty suffered a surprise first-round exit in the women's singles event. But with no ranking points on offer for the Olympic events, there was no change in the top 10 of the world rankings on either the men's or the women's tour.

Djokovic, who pulled out of the mixed doubles bronze medal playoff match following his singles loss on Saturday, is now joint second on the all-time list of most weeks as World No. 1. The Serb will overtake Navratilova next week, which means Steffi Graf (377 weeks) will be the only player ahead of him.

Novak Djokovic broke the men's record of 310 weeks (held by Roger Federer) earlier this year.

Although his hopes of a 'Calendar Golden Slam' are over for now, Djokovic is still on course to complete the Calendar Slam in 2021. He has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

A win at the US Open would also take Djokovic to 21 Slams overall, thus moving him into sole possession of the all-time record for most Majors in men's tennis.

Novak Djokovic is followed in the rankings by No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, No. 3 Rafael Nadal (back in action at the Citi Open in Washington this week), No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Alexander Zverev. Roger Federer remains at No. 9 in the latest rankings.

There have been some changes outside the top 10 though. Norway's Casper Ruud has climbed two spots to a new-career high No. 12, having won his third ATP title in as many weeks with his triumphant run in Kitzbuhel. The runner-up at that event, Pedro Martinez, has climbed 21 spots to No. 76 - also a new career-high for him.

After winning the ATP event in Atlanta for the sixth time in his career, John Isner has climbed five positions to No. 30. Meanwhile Atlanta runner-up Brandon Nakashima, just 19 years of age, has moved up 26 spots to No. 89; the American is now one of four players under the age of 20 in the ATP top 100.

Ashleigh Barty begins 87th week as the world's top-ranked player

Ashleigh Barty and John Peers with the mixed doubles bronze medal at the Toko Olympics

On the women's side, Ashleigh Barty begins her 87th week as World No. 1, which is the ninth longest reign atop the world rankings in WTA history. The Australian came away from Tokyo with a bronze medal in mixed doubles, partnering veteran John Peers.

Barty is followed in the rankings by Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu. Barty currently holds a lead of nearly 2,300 points over Osaka, her closest rival for the top spot.

While Barty skipped the US Open last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Osaka went on to win the title; the Japanese will be defending those points next month. That could present a huge opportunity for Barty to further consolidate her position atop the world rankings.

The only change in the WTA top 20 sees Jennifer Brady climb one spot to No. 14, swapping positions with Victoria Azarenka. Serena Williams remains at No. 16 in the latest rankings.

There were two WTA 125 level events held this week, which have brought about some changes lower down the ladder. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who won the Belgrade Ladies Open trophy, has climbed 23 spots to move to No. 99. This is the first time she is back in the top 100 since September 2019.

Meanwhile, former World No. 19 Varvara Lepchenko won the LTP Women's Open in Charleston, thus moving up 26 spots to No. 126.

Edited by Musab Abid