Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal and Ivan Lendl for third most ATP wins in Open Era following SF victory at Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic has equaled Rafael Nadal and Ivan Lendl for the third most wins on the ATP Tour in the Open Era. The Serb's semifinal victory at the 2023 Cincinnati Open guided him to his 1,068th career match win at ATP events.

Playing in his first tournament in the US since 2021, Djokovic cruised to the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open to set up an exciting clash against Alexander Zverev on Saturday, August 19. The World No. 2 beat Zverev 7-6(5), 7-5 in an enthralling contest that lasted two hours and four minutes.

Saturday's win marked Djokovic's 1,068th career win as he moved into third place with Nadal and 8-time Grand Slam champion Lendl for most career wins. The trio trails Roger Federer (1,251 wins) and Jimmy Connors (1,274 wins).

However, having suffered only 211 losses out of his 1279 tour matches, the Serb surpasses Federer and Connors in the win percentage. His win percentage stands tall at 83.5 compared to the Swiss' 81.9 and Connors' 81.8.

Djokovic expressed his delight in playing a 'great game' against Zverev to clinch his 1,068th career match win. However, he feels the need to improve his game ahead of the final.

"In very few of [Zverev's] service games where I had chances. I think I played well, particularly five-all after he broke my serve to stay in the match. I manage to bounce back, played a great game to break him again and seal the deal in the 12th game of the second set," the Serb said in his on-court interview.

"I'm pleased. I think there are a few things I could've done better, but overall it's a straight sets win against a great player in form, so I'm really happy," he added.

With the win on Saturday, the Serb improved his head-to-head record against Zverev to 8-4.

Novak Djokovic sets up Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz at Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final, in what will be a rematch of their epic 2023 Wimbledon summit clash. The Serb will hope to avenge his heartbreaking loss in the grasscourt Major last month.

Alcaraz registered a comeback win against Hubert Hurkacz, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, to reach the final of the ATP 1000 event. Despite reaching the final, it hasn't been the accustomed dominant display from the Spaniard, who won all his matches in three sets. However, it has not been the case for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is yet to drop a single set in the tournament.

Djokovic currently trails the Spaniard 2-1 in their head-to-head. A win on Sunday will not only help the Serb get all square with the World No. 1 but also can draw within a mere 20 points of Alcaraz in the rankings ahead of the US Open.

