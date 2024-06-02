Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's monumental Grand Slam win record after five-set epic against Lorenzo Musetti in French Open 3R

Novak Djokovic has reached another significant milestone in his remarkable career. Djokovic has matched his former rival Roger Federer’s record of 369 Grand Slam match wins after a thrilling five-set victory over Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2024 French Open.

The Serb, who was down two sets to one, showed his resilience to overcome the 22-year-old Italian 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in four hours and 29 minutes, finishing the match at 3:08 AM, the latest finish in the tournament’s history.

The Serb joins Federer at the top of the all-time list, ahead of Rafael Nadal with 314 wins, Jimmy Connors with 233 wins, and Andre Agassi with 224 wins. With this win, the World No. 1 has equaled Federer’s record, which the Swiss had set at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships when he defeated 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 16.

Djokovic has achieved this feat in 74 Grand Slam appearances, while Federer did it in 81. The Serb also has a higher winning percentage than Federer, with 86.7% compared to the latter's 83.7%. The 37-year-old currently holds the top spot in the ATP ranking for a record 427 weeks, surpassing Federer’s mark of 310 weeks earlier this year.

The World No. 1 and defending champion will take on 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Monday. Cerundolo has been impressive in his fourth appearance at the clay-court Major. The Argentine has only dropped a single set in his three matches, defeating Yannick Hanfmann, Filip Misolic, and 14th seed Tommy Paul.

This will be the first meeting between Djokovic and Cerundolo on the ATP tour. The Serb is the favorite to win the match and advance to the quarterfinals, where he could face either 12th seed Taylor Fritz or the two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud.

A look into Novak Djokovic and Rogers Federer's head-to-head record

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have clashed 50 times on the ATP tour. The World No. 1 currently holds the upper hand with a 27-23 head-to-head record. On the Grand Slam stage, they've met 17 times, where the Serb boasts an edge of 11-6.

They have also played two times at the French Open, with both winning one match each. The Serb won a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles, followed by Rafael Nadal with 22 titles, two more than the Swiss.

Djokovic and Federer first locked horns at the 2006 Monte-Carlo Masters, where the Swiss registered a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory in the second round. They last met in the 2020 Australian Open semifinal, where the Serb won 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3.

