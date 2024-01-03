"Novak Djokovic does it every year," "All mind games" - Serb saying his wrist 'hurts the more he plays' at United Cup met with disapproval from fans 

Novak Djokovic suffered from wrist niggles during a surprise 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Australia's Alex de Minaur at the United Cup on Wednesday (January 3). The Serb was even captured on camera saying that 'the more he played, the worse the wrist pain got' while receiving treatment during the first set.

Djokovic's wrist issues, however, have been questioned by some. Many fans on social media believe that the Serb is feigning injury to get some pressure off him ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on January 14.

The Serb has made a habit of winning the Melbourne Slam despite carrying injuries; he reigned supreme at the 2021 and 2023 editions of the Major while suffering from an abdominal tear and a hamstring strain, respectively.

In that context, the 36-year-old's detractors piled up on his case after the match. One fan asserted that he has a knack for overstating his injuries.

"He does this every year he’s fine," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, accused Novak Djokovic of "playing mind games" on his peers.

"All mind games like usual," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Novak Djokovic dropped only one set en route to his 2023 Australian Open triumph despite hamstring strain

The 24-time Major winner struggled with his left hamstring during the 2023 Australian Open

Coincidentally, Novak Djokovic also picked up an injury at a tune-up event ahead of the Australian Open last year. He was suffering from a hamstring strain in Adelaide and had his left thigh bandaged during the tournament.

Regardless of his niggles, the Serb played some sharp tennis and won the ATP 250 tournament, beating Sebastian Korda in a high-quality three-set championship match. He then struggled with movement in Melbourne a few days later, dropping a set against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the second round.

Djokovic put the above setback behind him in style though, hammering top players like Andrey Rublev, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Tommy Paul in straight sets en route to the championship match.

In the final, the Serb was made to work hard by Stefanos Tsitsipas and even had to stave off set points during the second set. The Greek, however, failed to sustain his level as his older opponent completed a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win in nearly three hours to win a record 10th title in Melbourne.

Djokovic broke into happy tears during the trophy ceremony, thanking his team and family for their contribution towards "the biggest victory of his life" after what he had been through prior to the win.

"I'm trying to really pinch myself and live through this moment. It's a long journey… I know this is also a long talk from my side, but bear with me guys. I just have to say this: Only the team and family knows what we've been through in the last four or five weeks. This probably, I would say, is the biggest victory in my life, considering the circumstances," the Serb said (via Tennis.com).

