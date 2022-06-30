"I try to give them all my support, since I consider Boris as someone in my family" - Novak Djokovic on hosting Becker's girl friend and son in his player's box at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic stormed into the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia. Djokovic's fluent win was watched, among others, by Boris Becker's girlfriend and son while the German tennis ace is spending time behind bars after being found guilty of fraud.

During a post-match press conference, the Serb asserted that Boris Becker, who was once part of his coaching team, is like family and someone he appreciates and loves.

"I try to give them all my support, since I consider Boris as someone in my family, someone I appreciate and love very much," Novak Djokovic said.

The 35-year-old revealed that he had communicated with Becker "through his circle" and thanked the former Wimbledon champion's girlfriend and son for coming to watch him play during the course of his first and second-round matches.

“I have not communicated directly with him, but through his circle. I am very happy that his son Noah came to see me with his girlfriend in the first round and now also in the second," Djokovic said.

"We have spent many moments together during those three years of collaboration" - Novak Djokovic

Boris Becker was part of Novak Djokovic's coaching team for three years.

Djokovic fondly remembered the time when Becker was his head coach for three years beginning in December 2013 and revealed that he continued to be in touch with the six-time Grand Slam champion.

"We have spent many moments together during those three years of collaboration, our relationship goes back even before that stage, after cutting our work we continue to keep in touch," Novak Djokovic said.

Boris Becker won his first Wimbledon title as a 17-year-old in 1985 when he beat Kevin Curren in the final. The German then won a second successive title at SW19 by getting past Ivan Lendl in the 1986 final.

After losing to Stefan Edberg in the 1988 final, Becker turned the tables on the Swede in 1989 to win his third Wimbledon crown. The two met for the third successive time in the 1990 finals, with Edberg emerging victorious while Becker made two more unsuccessful appearances in the finals of 1991 and 1995, losing to Michael Stich and Pete Sampras respectively.

Djokovic stated that it broke his heart to see what was happening to the tennis legend, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

"It breaks my heart to see what is happening, I can't imagine how difficult it must be for his family, they know they can count on me for whatever they need," Djokovic said.

