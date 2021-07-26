Novak Djokovic extends weeks at No. 1 record to 331, Ashleigh Barty continues to lead the women's rankings

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to rule the men's and women's tours respectively. The ATP and WTA tours released their latest rankings on 26 July, with the Serb and the Aussie firmly entrenched at the top.

Djokovic, who is through to the third round of the Tokyo Olympics (which doesn't offer any ranking points to the players) has begun a record-extending 331st week as the world's top-ranked player. The 34-year-old is on course to complete the Calendar Golden Slam in 2021, having already claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

There is no change in this week's ATP top 10, with Djokovic being followed by No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, No. 3 Rafael Nadal, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Alexander Zverev. All of them barring the absent Nadal are currently alive in the Tokyo Olympics, with Medvedev and Zverev having booked their Round of 16 places on Monday and Tsitsipas due to play his second rounder on Tuesday.

There have, however, been some changes lower down the rankings since there were three ATP events last week. Gstaad champion Casper Ruud has held on to the No. 14 position, but is now only 15 points behind Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. Gstaad runner-up Hugo Gaston has climbed 22 spots to a new career-best of No. 133.

British player Cameron Norrie, who won his first ATP singles title at Los Cabos, has moved one position to No. 29. Meanwhile runner-up Brandon Nakashima, just 19 years old, has climbed 19 spots to No. 115. These are new career-highs for both the players.

Umag champion Carlos Alcaraz has moved up 18 spots to a new career-high of No. 55 in the rankings. And runner-up Richard Gasquet has moved up six spots to No. 53.

Ashleigh Barty starts 86th week as the world's top-ranked player

On the women's side, Ashleigh Barty begins her 86th week as World No. 1, marking the ninth longest reign atop the world rankings in WTA history. The Australian has already been knocked out of the women's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics, but she remains alive in the women's doubles event with countrywoman Storm Sanders.

With most of the top women in Tokyo for the Olympics, there has been no change in the top 20 this week. Barty is followed by Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu. While Osaka and Sabalenka are competing in Tokyo, Kenin and Andresscu are out injured.

USA's Danielle Collins, who claimed her first WTA singles title at the Palermo Ladies Open over the weekend, has climbed nine positions to No. 35. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, the 23-year-old Romanian whom Collins beat in the final, has moved up 32 spots to No. 105.

Ruse has been on a bit of a roll this month. She qualified and won the WTA event in Hamburg earlier in July, following which she qualified and finished runner-up last week in Palermo. In the process, Ruse has moved from No. 199 to the cusp of breaking into the top 100.

Belgium's Maryna Zanevska became another first-time WTA singles champion by winning the BNP Paribas Poland Open this past weekend. The win has moved up her 50 positions to No. 115, while Kristina Kucova, the runner-up in Poland, has climbed 30 spots to No. 120.

