Novak Djokovic to face Lorenzo Musetti on his return to action in Dubai

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Lorenzo Musetti in his first match of the 2022 season. The Serb has been drawn to face the Italian teenager in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Djokovic beat Musetti in the fourth round of last year's French Open en route to the title. Musetti won the first two sets in tie-breaks, but Djokovic won 16 of the next 17 games before the Italian retired due to injury.

The World No. 1 has a rather tricky path to the title in Dubai. If he beats Musetti, he will face either Alex de Minaur or Karen Khachanov in the second round. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista Agut are also on his side of the draw.

Djokovic is a five-time champion in Dubai and last won the title in 2020, when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

The Serb has not played a competitive match since the Davis Cup Finals last year. He missed the Australian Open last month after being deported from the country over problems with his visa.

"I'll try to avenge the defeat" - Lorenzo Musetti on facing Novak Djokovic in Dubai

During the draw ceremony for the Dubai Tennis Championships, Lorenzo Musetti spoke about his upcoming first-round match against Novak Djokovic.

The Italian admitted he had gotten a bit unlucky with the draw, but at the same time, said he was relishing the prospect of facing the World No. 1 once again.

"There is not much to say about the draw (laughs)," he said. "There are only tough opponents in this tournament, I haven't been lucky, but it will be nice to play on the centre court here against Djokovic. I'll try to avenge the defeat of Roland Garros."

The Italian will fancy his chances of upsetting the Serb, who will be a little rusty given his lack of competitive match play.

