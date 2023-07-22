Novak Djokovic and family vacation in Croatia in a yacht named after daughter Tara

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was recently spotted vacationing in Croatia with his family following his heartbreaking final loss at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz's stunning victory over Djokovic on Sunday (July 16) ended the Serb's quest for a fifth consecutive title at the tournament. The Spaniard staged a remarkable comeback after losing the first set and eventually won the match with his incredible skill and determination.

The final scoreline read 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in Alcaraz's favor, who lifted the second Slam of his career and his first at Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old's exceptional performance prevented the Serb from equalling Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles (24) and Roger Federer's men's singles record of eight Wimbledon titles.

Following his loss, Djokovic was seen enjoying a relaxing vacation with his wife, Jelena, and their children, Stefan and Tara, in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Interestingly, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was photographed on a yacht named after his daughter Tara.

"I think it's good for the sport" - Novak Djokovic on his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

During a press conference after the 2023 Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic was asked about the possibility of a major rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. He acknowledged that their rivalry is good for the sport and expressed hope that they will meet again in the upcoming US Open.

"I would hope so, for my sake (smiling). He's going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don't know how long I'll be around," he said. "Yeah, I mean, let's see. It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches. Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams. Yeah, I hope we get to play in US Open."

"Why not? I think it's good for the sport, 1 and 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?" he added.

The former World No.1 went on to say that he has never played someone like Alcaraz before and that the Spaniard is a "complete player" with a potentially long and successful career ahead of him.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest," he said. "Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces."

