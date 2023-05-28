Carlos Alcaraz's incredible knack of being totally at ease on and off the court, which drew a comparison with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal while excluding Novak Djokovic, has been intensely debated on social media.

British commentator David Law chose to point out that Alcaraz's ability to appear both affable and comfortable in any setting was also a feature of Federer and Nadal.

Paul McNamee, while commenting on Law's views - which were aired as part of the Tennis Podcast show, wanted to know why the tennis broadcaster found it "so hard" to mention Novak Djokovic alongside Federer and Nadal and take the trouble "to split" the three greats of the game.

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP @DavidLawTennis Gee David you still find it hard to attribute Novak as you do to Roger and Rafa… to go to the trouble to split the three greats in this context… really? @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP @DavidLawTennis Gee David you still find it hard to attribute Novak as you do to Roger and Rafa… to go to the trouble to split the three greats in this context… really?

Asserting that Novak Djokovic had been painted as a villain since "day 1," one fan lamented that the 22-time Grand Slam champion continues to be portrayed in poor light.

Dejan @dejanmilicevic_ @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP



Nole has been painted a villain since day 1,and some people are still painting @DavidLawTennis Good on you Paul for calling him out. He's good for the likes of Rune? What? Role model for bad boys (another narative media are trying to pull)? Please...Nole has been painted a villain since day 1,and some people are still painting @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP @DavidLawTennis Good on you Paul for calling him out. He's good for the likes of Rune? What? Role model for bad boys (another narative media are trying to pull)? Please...Nole has been painted a villain since day 1,and some people are still painting

Despite Law's subsequent clarification that the Serb's achievments needed "zero defending" and that Nadal and Federer's names were taken for a reason, tennis fans remains unconvinced.

David Law @DavidLawTennis @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP Gee Paul, really? Federer was Alcaraz’ favourite player I believe, Nadal an obvious comparison point, and both very comfortable in almost all situations. Djokovic‘s achievements require zero defending, but he’s done things differently. His defiance has been part of his success. @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP Gee Paul, really? Federer was Alcaraz’ favourite player I believe, Nadal an obvious comparison point, and both very comfortable in almost all situations. Djokovic‘s achievements require zero defending, but he’s done things differently. His defiance has been part of his success.

Here are some of the other tweets that came out in defence of Paul McNamee's observations.

Neno @Neno___None @DavidLawTennis @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport



It can also be interpreted that way.



They are not playing right now.. And guess who is playing? Novak. You only talk about him when you want to criticize someone.. @MattRobertsTTP Fedal needs zero promoting as well, yet here we are.It can also be interpreted that way.They are not playing right now.. And guess who is playing? Novak. You only talk about him when you want to criticize someone.. @DavidLawTennis @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP Fedal needs zero promoting as well, yet here we are.It can also be interpreted that way.They are not playing right now.. And guess who is playing? Novak. You only talk about him when you want to criticize someone..

Pavvy G @pavyg



They should be honest and say they just don't like him, instead of pretending to be impartial. 🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP @DavidLawTennis Gee David you still find it hard to attribute Novak as you do to Roger and Rafa… to go to the trouble to split the three greats in this context… really? @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP @DavidLawTennis Gee David you still find it hard to attribute Novak as you do to Roger and Rafa… to go to the trouble to split the three greats in this context… really? David Law again. He or the Tennis podcast have not treated Djokovic fairly or with the same respect as they have for Fedal for a decade so nothing is unfortunately going to change now.They should be honest and say they just don't like him, instead of pretending to be impartial. twitter.com/paulfmcnamee/s… David Law again. He or the Tennis podcast have not treated Djokovic fairly or with the same respect as they have for Fedal for a decade so nothing is unfortunately going to change now.They should be honest and say they just don't like him, instead of pretending to be impartial. twitter.com/paulfmcnamee/s…

vasant shukla @vasantshukla @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP @DavidLawTennis Britisher have a moral dilemma. They are used to being served and forget that now the people who used to serve them have become the masters. Difficult to accept for anyone. Same in Tennis. @PaulFMcNamee @TennisPodcast @CWhitakerSport @MattRobertsTTP @DavidLawTennis Britisher have a moral dilemma. They are used to being served and forget that now the people who used to serve them have become the masters. Difficult to accept for anyone. Same in Tennis.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are all set to be begin their French Open campaign on Monday.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic begin Roland Garros campaign on Monday

Carlos Alcaraz enters the French Open as the top seed

All eyes will be on Court Suzanne Lenglen as top seed and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz begins his much-anticipated French Open campaign on Monday, May 29.

The Spaniard will face Flavio Cobolli of Italy who is currently ranked World No. 159 as per the ATP.

Despite a shock second-round exit at the Italian Open, Carlos Alcaraz remains one of the firm favourites to lift the title in Roland Garros after having clinched back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid.

The 20-year-old, who was touted to be a favourite back in 2022, went down to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals last year.

In the absence of fellow-countryman and idol Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz is expected to go the distance at the French Open given his recent form on the red dirt.

Apart from the 14-time champion's withdrawal, Novak Djokovic's recent slump in form has also strengthened the 2022 US Open winner's case ahead of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic will be in action at Court Philippe Chatrier taking on Aleksander Kovacevic on Monday while World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will face Thiago Seyboth Wild a day later.

