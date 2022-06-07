"I think he will win Wimbledon, I have a good feeling about that" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been tipped as the favorite for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships by his coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Ivanisevic had earlier called Rafael Nadal a favorite for the Roland Garros title, and the Spaniard did go on to win his 14th title in Paris. Speaking in a recent interview with Tennis Majors, the Croatian said the Serb will have to rest and prepare well for grass.

“Of course he can [recover quickly], and he does not have much of a choice, if we are being honest. He is the biggest favourite at Wimbledon, just like Rafa was here [in Paris]. Novak now needs to rest well and prepare for Wimbledon physically and mentally. I am sure that he can do it and I think he will win Wimbledon, I have a good feeling about that. He needs to focus on grass now," Ivanisevic said.

Djokovic is the defending Wimbledon champion. He beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final last year, which is his last Major victory. The Serb made it to the 2021 US Open final as well, but lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Daniil Medvedev.

He then missed out on the Australian Open earlier this year after being deported from the country due to his vaccination status. At the recently concluded French Open, the World No. 1 went down 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

"The key thing for him is to recover mentally" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Goran Ivanisevic has been Novak Djokovic's coach since 2019.

Goran Ivanisevic also revealed that Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play any warm-up events before Wimbledon. Djokovic's coach also believes it is imperative for the six-time Wimbledon champion to be mentally ready for the prestigious event.

“Most probably not. We will see [about his participation in warm-up tournaments], but now the key thing for him is to recover mentally. As I have said in the past, Novak is a genius with a different mindset than most of us. Even though he needs less time than most to come back and to figure some things out, he still needs to do it. He has overcome tough losses in the past, and I am completely certain that he will be ready for Wimbledon,” Ivanisevic said.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Nothing but grateful for this amazing week and everyone’s support. I have felt immense love being in Roma Grazie a tutti per il supporto! Idemooo 🫶🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 Not too bad 🤌🏼Nothing but grateful for this amazing week and everyone’s support. I have felt immense love being in Roma @InteBNLdItalia Grazie a tutti per il supporto! Idemooo 🫶🏼 Not too bad 🤌🏼😍🏆 Nothing but grateful for this amazing week and everyone’s support. I have felt immense love being in Roma @InteBNLdItalia ❤️ Grazie a tutti per il supporto! Idemooo 🫶🏼💪🏼🙌🏼👐🏼 https://t.co/MP3kqXXR32

Djokovic is now two Majors shy of Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 and will look to cut that lead by defending his title at Wimbledon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far