Novak Djokovic is the favorite for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, according to the legendary Rick Macci.

Macci, who coached Venus and Serena Williams during their formative years, is also interested in how Carlos Alcaraz, a generational talent in his opinion, and Jannik Sinner will fare at the tournament.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rick Macci had no qualms in calling Novak Djokovic the man to beat at SW19 next month, where he will be attempting to win his fifth straight title at the tournament and eighth overall.

The American also admitted that he was a big fan of Sinner, especially because of his firepower and footwork on grass. While Macci believes Alcaraz is the best mover on tour at the moment, he isn't sure the Spaniard has completely adapted to the surface just yet.

Alcaraz reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year before falling to Sinner, who in turn lost to eventual champion Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

"First off, Djokovic is the favorite [for Wimbledon]. I've also picked sinner, I like his firepower. I like his footwork on grass. He maybe needs to get a little bit more out of his serve, but I like his potential on grass," Rick Macci said.

"Carlos, it'll be interesting to see his movement even though he's the best mover we've ever seen. Grass is very different. It's more about nimble but his makeup speed is amazing. So it'll be interesting to see that. Listen, on grass, it's very tricky. It's very tricky because you get more mileage out of the serve," he added.

Highlighting that grass was a surface where anyone can beat anyone on any given day, the tennis coach extraordinaire was also excited about watching Holger Rune, once again because of his extraordinary movement.

"It's harder to break the balls. it stays low. Anybody can beat anybody on grass if you're not ready to play and you better have the ability to forget. You better remember to forget, because you could lose a point in the blink of an eye. But the Joker is the favorite," Rick Macci said.

"But yeah, I think you got to throw Sinner in there. Rune, I like how he moves on grass and it'll be interesting to see how Carlos does because he's a generational talent, something we've never seen. He doesn't have a lot of experience on grass," he added.

Novak Djokovic is the GOAT as far as male tennis players are concerned: Rick Macci

In the same interview, Rick Macci hailed Novak Djokovic as the Greatest Of All-Time (GOAT) when it came to male players, stating that the Serb is not quite done yet and can rack up even more Grand Slams in the years to come.

"As far as male tennis players (are concerned), in my opinion, he's the GOAT. He's not done yet, he's not done yet, okay? Goats like the run in the mountains and there's a guy from Serbia, that in my opinion, is going to be a goat running on Mount Rushmore. He's not done yet. It's unbelievable. You know what? He's complete. He still going strong, he has a lot more in the tank," he stated.

At the recently concluded French Open, Djokovic won his 23rd Major title, becoming the man with the most Slams in tennis history. In the Open Era, only Serena Williams has as many as the World No. 1.

