Novak Djokovic feels the match against Borna Coric was his best since the return of tennis

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic registered two clinical wins in Zadar last night, defeating local favorite Borna Coric and Peda Krstin without much trouble. The Serbian star secured a place in the final thanks to these victories, and at the end of the day's play he gave a frank assessment of his performance.

As per puntodebreak, Novak Djokovic believes that the match against Borna Coric was his best since the resumption of tennis after the COVID-19 break. He revealed how, despite knowing that winning just one set would confirm his progress to the final, he still brought his 'A' game to the table and defeated his rival in straight sets.

The 2020 Australian Open winner was, needless to say, quite satisfied with his performance in Zadar.

"Before the match, I was told that winning a set would be enough to reach the final, but I decided to do no math and try to win the game. I'm happy with the way I played against Krstin and Coric. The game against Borna was my best since I started playing again, " Novak Djokovic said.

Who is likely to face Novak Djokovic in the final of Adria Tour's second leg?

Novak Djokovic could not win the title in Belgrade

After a shock loss to Filip Krajinovic knocked him out from the tournament in his home country, Novak Djokovic would be keen to seize the trophy in Croatia. The Serb was in fantastic touch yesterday as he beat Peda Kristin 4-3(3), 4-1 before overcoming the challenge from Borna Coric 4-1, 4-3(1). The 2016 French Open winner is currently at the top of Group A.

On the other side, Russian star Andrey Rublev has registered two wins in two matches of Group B and is in pole position to seal a berth against Djokovic in the final. Rublev beat local star Marin Cilic 4-3(5), 2-4, 4-1, and then sent Danilo Petrovic packing in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev was the favorite to win Group B, but a surprising straight-sets loss to Petrovic has diminished his hopes of qualifying for the final.

The 2014 US Open winner Cilic is at the last position in the second group. He won one set each against Rublev and Zverev, but his inability to win the decider has kept him in the fourth position.

Novak Djokovic has lost only one match in 2020

The second phase of Adria Tour's Zadar leg will take place tonight. It will be intriguing to see if Novak Djokovic can continue his winning momentum and register his first title win since coming back.