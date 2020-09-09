Novak Djokovic kicked up a storm with his disqualification from his 4th round match against Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open. He struck a tennis ball that hit a lineswoman at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and was promptly given the marching orders by the referee.

Although some experts have claimed that the Serb was 'unlucky', the rule of law states that the default was justified. And given that he was the overwhelming favorite for the title, the incident led to a wide array of reactions from the tennis world.

Novak Djokovic's former coach and advisor Pepe Imaz has also given his two cents about the situation. But instead of shedding light on the incident, the Spaniard spoke about the mentality of his former pupil before and after the default.

Novak Djokovic is responsible for the incident, but it's good to have support from the fans: Pepe Imaz

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 US Open.

Pepe Imaz spoke about the relevance of the US Open in Novak Djokovic's race for the Grand Slam record. The Serb is just behind his two main rivals - Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - and Imaz believes that was playing on his mind.

"Djokovic felt the pressure because he was very close to being able to approach the records of his two biggest rivals, Rafa and Roger, who were not in New York to play the tournament," said Imaz.

Novak Djokovic currently holds 17 Grand Slam titles, which which is two short of Rafael Nadal (19) and three short of all-time record holder Roger Federer (20).

"Whether you like it or not, it weighs on you and if you are not focused on yourself, this kind of thing can happen," asserted the Spaniard.

Imaz further went on to speak about how this could be one of the biggest challenges the World No. 1 has faced in his career, and elaborated on what it will take for him to get out of this mental spiral.

"I think if we all did an act like this, we would need some time. It's good that Nole feels the support of the people and that he thinks that the people are by his side more than ever," said Imaz.

"He was responsible for the act and will have to deal with it, but the best thing we can all do is make him feel like we're on his side if he needs anything," he added.

Perhaps what could come as a positive for Novak Djokovic is the fact that amid the restart of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule has become jam-packed. In just one week's time, the Serb will be playing the Rome Masters, so he can get back to focusing on tennis.