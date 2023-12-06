Novak Djokovic has been nominated for the World Sport Star Award at the 2023 BBC Sport Pesonality of the Year, the 70th edition of the award. Alongside the Serb, the likes of F1 champion Max Verstappen and Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland have also been nominated.

Novak Djokovic had a spectacular season in 2023, winning three out of the four Grand Slams. After winning the Australian Open and the French Open, the World No. 1 reached the final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He bounced back in style at the US Open, though, taking home his record-breaking 24th Major title.

No one in the Open Era has now won more Slams than Djokovic, while only Margaret Court is on par with him in all-time tennis history. The 36-year-old added two Masters 1000 trophies to his name this year and won the year-ending ATP Finals for a record seventh time as well. By doing so, he secured the year-end World No. 1 spot, and is currently on his record 402nd week at the top of the rankings.

Verstappen, meanwhile, clinched his third consecutive F1 Driver's Championship this year. Haaland broke the Premier League Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe in the 2022-23 season, and set the record for the most goals scored in a single PL season in his debut season with Manchester City.

Three other players nominated in the category are: US gymnast Simone Biles, who claimed a record-equalling sixth all-around title in Antwerp, footballer Aitana Bonmati, who was the Player of the Tournament in Spain's World Cup title run, and rugby star Siya Kolisi, who led South Africa to their fourth World Cup.

The winner of the World Sport Star Award will be decided by voting, which closes on 12 December 2023.

"Novak Djokovic is always looking to make those one-percent improvements" - Tracy Austin

Speaking in a recent interview, former Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin lavished praise on Novak Djokovic for his ability to constantly improve himself, marveling at how he is still doing it despite his age.

In the American's opinion, Djokovic has now reached a stage where he is competing more against history than his opponents on the court.

"Novak is always looking to make those one-percent improvements: everything from diet, to agility, to strokes like his serve and forehand volleys. So, once again, he’s set new records in men's tennis: 24 Grand Slam singles titles, and eight times finishing the year No. 1 in the world. Those are big achievements that might be unreachable," Austin said.

"As we know, in tennis, some points are bigger than others. And when it’s most important, Novak just locks down. He's at the stage now where he’s competing not just versus his opponents, but also against history," she added.

