Novak Djokovic is a known advocate of the format of best-of-three sets in tennis and recently threw his weight behind the proposition once again.

The Serb’s comments came in the wake of Rafael Nadal voicing his opposition to a reduction in sets earlier on Sunday.

The World No.1 strongly believes that tennis must venture into uncharted territory - like having best-of-three sets in Grand Slams - to be able to attract a younger audience to the sport.

Speaking to the press after his win over Diego Schwartzman at the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic cited a Nielsen-based study from 2016 to state that the average age of a tennis fan is 61 years.

Novak Djokovic went on to label this statistic as ‘alarming’ before calling for the need for change in tennis to suit to the demands of a younger audience.

The eight-time Australian Open champion made it clear that he respected the traditions prevalent in tennis, but expressed his desire to see new avenues being explored to shorten the duration of matches.

It is often believed that long five-setters often tend to put off younger audiences from investing their interest in tennis, given their active lifestyle.

As such, audiences mainly comprise of people closer to retirement years. Novak Djokovic seems to be alluding to the same in his comments.

“Unfortunately we have a statistic that is a bit alarming, a study that showed that the average age of a tennis fan is 61 years," Djokovic explained.

"I think we have to change something. It is clear that we are one of those sports that has always remained attached to tradition, something I respect, but at the same time we have not had the possibility to explore new options, some changes, whether it be the score, fewer sets or whatever. We have never entered that terrain," the Serb continued.

"Every time it is mentioned, I do not see too much support, I do not see a predisposition to solve that point and think, strategically, about what we can do to attract a younger audience to our sport. I also think that today, the attention span of younger fans is less. For us to be able to improve the product that is tennis, at a commercial and marketing level we must adapt to the demands of the youngest,” he added.

Has Novak Djokovic got his statistics correct about the average age of a tennis fan?

Novak Djokovic walks into the O2 Arena

Yes and no. While Novak Djokovic is right about the figure of 61 years, the statistic in itself appears to be considerably skewed.

As mentioned before, this figure comes from a 2016 study conducted by Magna Global based on Nielsen and US Census data. This analysis accounted for fans within the USA who watched sports only on broadcast or cable television.

Naturally, younger audiences - who are more reliant on digital viewing - have not been represented well in this study.

Also, American fans are known to have a strong affinity for their compatriots in sports. With an alarming dip in American male tennis players' quality, it is not surprising that some may have found a new sport to follow.

Novak Djokovic also missed the point of women’s tennis, where the American viewer's average age has gone down by 8 years over the last decade.

Currently, at a median of 55 years, WTA tennis is the only sport in the USA that has seen a decline in consumers' average age, making it a pretty remarkable achievement for the sport.

All things considered, while Novak Djokovic’s argument for including younger fans may be a constructive one, the analysis he quoted does not cover all bases.