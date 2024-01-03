Novak Djokovic fondly revisits his first Australian Open title from 2008

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic reacted fondly to a throwback video of his first Australian Open triumph in 2008.

Ahead of his 17th campaign at the year's first Grand Slam, Djokovic, 36, is once again the player to beat at Melbourne Park, where he has won a record 10 titles.

The Serb's latest triumph came last year, when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final which tied him with Rafael Nadal (22) for the most Grand Slam singles titles by a male player. He then surpassed this tally later in the year.

Djokovic reacted to a post by the Australian Open official account on X (formerly Twitter) titled 'A night with Novak and friends.' The post showed highlights of his first triumph in the competition 16 years ago with the caption:

"AO Opening Week is where it all begins. Djoker Nole"

The Serb shared the post with a few clapping emojis.

Going back to the year of his first triumph at the Australian Open in 2008, Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a fourth-set tiebreak in a clash where a new first-time Grand Slam champion was guaranteed.

Earlier, the Serb avenged his defeat to then-two-time defending champion Roger Federer in the US Open final a few weeks ago. He defeated the now-retired Swiss in straight sets in the semi-finals.

Fast forward 16 years, Djokovic arrives at Melbourne Park as the first player in the Open Era - male or female - to win 24 Grand Slam singles titles. He hasn't lost at the tournament since losing to Hyeon Chung in the fourth round in 2018.

Novak Djokovic's perfect start to the season ended by Alex de Minaur

Novak Djokovic is currently in action in his maiden United Cup campaign for Team Serbia in Perth.

The 36-year-old made a perfect start, winning his first two matches before his 2-0 start to the season ended against Australia's Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

In the tie's first clash, De Minaur stunned the World No. 1 in straight sets to put Australia on the ascendancy. Delivering a stellar performance, the Australian won an impressive 33 of 34 first-serve points to bring up one of the best victories of his young career.

Following his 94-minute win, De Minaur said that it's 'surreal' that he beat Djokovic, whom he called an 'unbelievable' competitor (as per United Cup):

"It's extra special. Novak is an unbelievable competitor and what he’s done for the sport is pretty special. It feels surreal, amazing, and I’m very happy to do it here in Perth and Australia.

"When you go up against Novak you have to go out and enjoy it and back yourself and no matter what keep fighting until the end. Today was my day, and I’m happy that I was able to get the win."

The loss was Novak Djokovic's first Down Under in 44 matches since losing to Chung six years ago at the Australian Open.

