Novak Djokovic has forced Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & co to be better because of how good he still is: John McEnroe

The landscape of tennis was dominated by three players for nearly two decades, namely Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. With two of them retired now, Djokovic is still going strong and going head-to-head with the new generation.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, John Mcenroe commented on Djokovic’s longevity and how he is still able to dominate the younger generation and push them to level up their game.

"Djokovic, you’ve got to hand it to him because he’s forced these youngsters to get better, they realise how good he is and still is and he showed that when he outwitted Alcaraz and, at the end of the day, pulled that match out,” McEnroe told Eurosport.

Trending

At the age of 37, Djokovic is still producing the best tennis of his life, which was witnessed in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Australian Open. He defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, despite losing the first one. Even though Djokovic was struggling with a hamstring injury in his left leg, the Serbian managed to win the match. But, his injury forced him to retire in the semifinal after the first set against Alexander Zverev.

Still competing at the highest level, Djokovic has forced the new generation of players to constantly improve their game and be on the same level as him to beat him. There have been glimpses over the last year that the younger generation is taking over. The previous five Grand Slams have been won by Sinner and Alcaraz, three and two, respectively. One is a master of hard courts and the other has shown his versatility across courts. Sinner and Alcaraz have successfully dominated the tennis world in the last year.

Novak Djokovic’s head-to-head record against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic continues to defy age and give tough competition to these young superstars. Both Sinner and Alcaraz have not been able to dominate the 24-time Grand Slam champion, which shows the quality and competitive spirit the Serbian still carries.

The rivalry between Djokovic and Alcaraz has become one of the most exciting in modern tennis. They have had memorable encounters in the short span they have played against each other, including the 2023 Wimbledon and 2024 Paris Olympics. Djokovic leads the head-to-head record with 5-3.

Despite the rivalry on-court, they share a strong bond off-court. Both of them admire and have immense respect for each other. After Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the quarterfinal, he remarked in his on-court interview,

"I want to say my utmost respect and admiration for Carlos and everything he stands for and what he has achieved so far in his young career. What a terrific guy he is and an even better competitor."

In return, the Spaniard had put out an Instagram post after the loss, where he credited Djokovic for winning a “great battle”.

The current World No. 1 Sinner and the former World No. 1 Djokovic are tied in their head-to-head record, 4-4. Djokovic won the first three matches he played against Sinner. But in the last two years, the Italian has significantly improved his game and won the last three matches they have played against each other. Sinner’s most formidable win came over the Serb in the semifinal of the 2023 Australian Open, where he defeated him in four sets and then won the title that year.

Even Sinner and Djokovic share a lot of mutual respect between them. After Djokovic retired in the semifinal due to a hamstring injury, Sinner showed his support for the 10-time Australian Open title holder.

“It’s very unfortunate, especially in semifinals of Grand Slams but if Novak retires means that he has big issues. He has won here with some physical problems and he always tried to do his best, he has given so much until now in his career for this sport. So, it’s unfortunate to see, I wish him speedy recovery,” Sinner stated in the press conference after the semifinal. [2:47]

While Djokovic's head-to-head record against both Alcaraz and Sinner shows a mix of dominance and competitive exchanges, the rise of these younger players signals a shift in the tennis landscape. Djokovic may still be on top for now, but the challenge from the next generation is stern—and it’s only going to get tougher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis