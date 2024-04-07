"Novak Djokovic didn't forget how to play tennis, it's just a question of motivation" - Goran Ivanisevic hopeful of Serb winning Slam No. 25

Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic recently gave his thoughts on the former's prospects of extending his Majors tally.

Djokovic and Ivanisevic parted ways last month after a five-year-long partnership that saw the Serb win nine Major titles and end the 2018, 2020-21 and 2023 seasons as the year-end World No. 1. The 36-year-old currently doesn't have a coach as he prepares to kickstart his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign next week.

Speaking to The Tennis Podcast, Ivanisevic was recently asked whether Djokovic has a chance to win a 25th Grand Slam trophy. The Croat replied in the affirmative, but he claimed that the 24-time Major winner could find stiff resistance from his rivals if he is not on his "A-game."

"I think yes. I think definitely, you know, he needs to know what he wants at the moment and show up [in] the A [game]. You have A Novak, you have B Novak. If A Novak shows up on court, you always bet on him," Ivanisevic said (13:43).

"But if B Novak shows on the court, then against these guys, especially Jannik, Carlos and Medvedev, you have a problem. Then I cannot [bet on him]."

"You need to be there... He needs to do well on clay and prepare well for Roland Garros," the Croat added (14:22). "He's there, he didn't forget how to play tennis, it's just questions of motivation and how he enters the court."

Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic's recent struggles: "It’s not easy to come every day to training and to motivate yourself"

Novak Djokovic has been in subpar form so far this year. He lost his singles fixture to Australia's Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the United Cup in January, contributing to Team Serbia's exit from the team event.

A few weeks later, the World No. 1 was far from his best during his 2023 title defense at the Australian Open. He won three of his five matches in Melbourne in four sets, before suffering a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to eventual winner Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Djokovic was subsequently out of action in February, before making his return to the ATP Tour at the Indian Wells Masters in early March. The Serb's patch of underwhelming results continued in Palm Springs, as he suffered a surprise defeat to lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.

The 24-time Major winner is dealing with motivation issues, if his former coach's interview with Sasa Ozmo and Sport Klub is anything to go by. Ivanisevic also said that the World No. 1 wants to give more time to his family these days.

"Finding motivation every day, I’m with him in the training sessions and I watch it, it’s not easy to come every day to training and to motivate yourself, it's easier for the grand slams, but for these Masters it’s hard to train with intensity over and over again, even for a perfectionist such as he," Ivanisevic said.

"It requires strength, passion, willpower... he wanted something different, to be more with family."

