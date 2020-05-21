Novak Djokovic Foundation donates ventilators and clinical monitors to Serbian hospital

Novak Djokovic

The Novak Djokovic Foundation has donated five ventilators and five clinical monitors to a General Hospital in Krusevac, Serbia.

With over 10,000 positive cases, Serbia is one of the many badly-affected COVID-19 countries in Europe. The Novak Djokovic Foundation, in partnership with Henkel, is doing its part to combat the deadly pandemic.

Two years ago, the Novak Djokovic Foundation in collaboration with local authorities had opened a new playground for children. Called the Pionirski Park, the venue is located in Krusevac - which is about 200 km from the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

Dzudza Jakovljevic, Head of the Programme and Project Department at the Novak Djokovic Foundation, had said at the time that playgrounds play an essential role in the all-round development of children from early childhood:

"The success of these facilities is based on our collective awareness that all children deserve a quality outdoor play space that encourages their socialization, imaginative play and physical activity. "

Jakovljevic had further added that the Novak Djokovic Foundation was committed to doing large-scale work towards reconstruction of playgrounds in Serbia.

"Due to the excellent cooperation with local authorities so far the Foundation has reconstructed and equipped 10 playgrounds in Serbia. And we’ll keep doing so to ensure that as many children as possible have access to a range of opportunities to explore, play and reflect in a natural setting."

What else has the Novak Djokovic Foundation done in the fight against COVID-19?

Earlier in March, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic donated €1 million through the Novak Djokovic Foundation for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment in Serbia.

Novak Djokovic had said at the time that the COVID-19 fight is far from easy and that the numbers are not 'pleasant':

“The fight is not easy, numbers are not pleasant, but I am convinced that we will manage to make it out of this stronger than before.

"It is important to remain united in this fight, to help each other, so we can defeat this virus faster and easier. We would like to use this opportunity to invite everyone else to join us and help numerous families and people who need help to survive and get healthy again.”

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic, who is the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, had added that the fight against COVID-19 would not be a sprint but a marathon.

“You haven’t heard from us lately with a specific view on the ongoing situation that has trapped the entire world, for we took some time to take a careful analysis of the situation, both on our own and with our Novak Djokovic Foundation team,” Jelena Djokovic had said.

“What has become clear to us is that this situation is going to be a marathon, rather than a speed race, and it would be good for us to rationally and strategically utilise both our strength and resources to be able to push through to the very end. In moments like this, having high-quality equipment is essential – ventilators – above all, which can save people’s lives,” she had added.