Novak Djokovic was "fully aware" of PTPA lawsuit, claims co-founder

PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil unveiled the details of the lawsuit that was known to Novak Djokovic, as per him. According to the Canadian pro, Djokovic was always in the loop regarding every move and action planned before and while filing the lawsuit against the authorities. He also mentioned how the Serb wanted other entities to voluntarily step up for this instead of leading the whole case against players' mistreatment.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) filed lawsuits against the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA in the US, UK, and EU in March 2025. Co-founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, the organization stated that these bodies operate as a "cartel" to suppress player earnings, impose restrictive ranking systems, and neglect player welfare. The lawsuit was filed with 12 plaintiffs, including the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Reilly Opelka and others.

PTPA co-founder Pospisil opened up about the involvement of Novak Djokovic in the recent lawsuit. According to the Canadian, every detail of the case was forwarded to the Serb and he also managed to respond with the help of his agent.

"He was very much part of the process, staying updated and involved through his agent, with plenty of time before the lawsuit was filed. From my conversations with him, I believe his stance was that he didn’t want to make it about himself but rather about the broader group of players and the necessary changes in tennis," he said, in a recent episode of the Slice Tennis Podcast.

Vasek Pospisil also mentioned how Djokovic was consistently connected to the proceedings but wanted to be more about the players and not himself.

"As a PTPA co-founder, he naturally played a role in the PTPA-led lawsuit, though he preferred to be involved from that angle vs as a direct plaintiff. He had his reasons for this choice, but there’s no doubt he was fully aware of and supportive of the lawsuit," he added.

This made it clear that the Serb had an involvement in the case.

Novak Djokovic explains how he wants other players to take charge through PTPA

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic shared why he kept his distance from the previous lawsuit filed by the PTPA. The Serb expressed his urge to see players step forward to fight for their own rights as he has been involved with tennis politics for a long time now.

"In general, I felt I didn’t need to sign the letter because I want other players to step up. I’ve been very active in tennis politics," he said, in a press conference at the Miami Open.

The Serb didn't completely agree with the lawsuit, mentioning that some aspects didn't completely satisfy him.

"This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation. To be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don’t agree with," he added.

While all of this happened, the Serb focused on earning his 100th career title. Although he managed to come close at the Miami Open, the defeat against Jakub Mensik delayed his goals.

