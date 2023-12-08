"Novak Djokovic is genetically a phenomenon, you can't always copy him" - Trainer Marco Panichi

Novak Djokovic's physical trainer Marco Panichi lavished praise on the Serb in a recent interview, complimenting his physique and determination.

Panichi hailed Djokovic as a "phenomenon" in terms of genetics, emphasizing that he is someone who is capable of doing everything with astonishing simplicity and consistency.

Not only that, the physical trainer also believes that the 24-time Grand Slam champion's genetic gift also allows him to do things that others are simply not able to do.

Panichi's job, therefore, is just to provide the World No. 1 with the necessary tools to develop himself even further, given that he knows better than anyone else how far he can push his body.

"There is more than one reason, but any consideration must start from the fact that Nole is genetically a phenomenon. He is someone capable of doing everything with simplicity and consistency, but also capable of doing things that others are prevented from doing," Panichi said during a Masterclass at the Oltrepò Tennis Academy in Codevilla.

"You can't always copy him. He knows how far he can go and, therefore, has the experience necessary to understand what her body is telling him. We support him by giving him the weapons to continue developing these innate capabilities," Panichi added (via Tennis world USA).

2023 was a sensational year for Novak Djokovic, as he won seven titles in the season, including three Grand Slams, two Masters 1000 titles and the year-end ATP Finals. He also finished the year as the World No. 1, and is currently on his 402nd week at the top of the ATP rankings.

"Novak Djokovic is a demanding champion, he wants a lot from himself" - Marco Panichi

Marco Panichi further lauded Novak Djokovic as a "demanding champion," one who expects a lot from himself as well as from his team.

According to him, the Serb, who finished his season at the Davis Cup Finals with a semifinal loss against Team Italy, will begin training again on December 10 in preparation for his title defence at the Australian Open.

"Nole is a demanding champion, he wants a lot from himself and, consequently, those around him must adapt to these ambitions. And his motivation is always very high, he never suffers any downturn. We start training again on December 10, then he goes to Australia and starts the circuit again," Panichi said.

Last year, the World No. 1 kickstarted his season in Adelaide, where he won the title, and finished his trip Down Under with a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash of the Melbourne Major.

