  • Novak Djokovic gets huge honor at the Yankees' MLB encounter against Red Sox ahead of US Open campaign

Novak Djokovic gets huge honor at the Yankees' MLB encounter against Red Sox ahead of US Open campaign

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 22, 2025 03:19 GMT
Novak Djokovic at the Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees MLB game on Thursday, August 21, 2025 (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic was in attendance at the Yankee Stadium for the MLB clash between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, August 21. The Serb was also honored with performing a notable act to kickstart proceedings. The former ATP No. 1 and 24-time Major champion is currently in New York preparing for his singles campaign at this year's US Open.

The 38-year-old got the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch to get the eagerly-awaited MLB encounter underway. Subsequently, the New York Yankees' official Instagram handle posted a series of pictures and videos showing the Serb enjoying his attendance at the Yankee Stadium. The tennis legend also struck all-smiles poses with Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Anthony Volpe.

The post was captioned:

"Thank you to tennis legend Novak Djokovic for throwing out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch! 🎾x⚾"
On the tennis front, Novak Djokovic most recently featured in mixed doubles action at the 2025 US Open. Partnering compatriot Olga Danilovic, the Serb was ousted in the first round by the all-Russian pair of Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva. It marked the former No. 1's first competitive tennis outing since his semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic faces tricky men's singles 1R challenge at US Open 2025 with formidable American teenager awaiting Serb

Novak Djokovic during a practice session at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

The singles draws for the 2025 US Open are out, and in the first round of men's singles action at the year's last Major, Novak Djokovic is set to lock horns with Learner Tien, the 19-year-old American who has been making waves on the ATP Tour in recent times.

Tien, ranked No. 48, has already orchestrated several impressive wins over elite ATP opponents this year. At the 2025 Australian Open, the teenager qualified for the main draw and subsequently knocked out former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the second round. He also eliminated Alexander Zverev from the Mexican Open. More recently, Tien got the better of Andrey Rublev at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Paris Olympics men's singles gold medalist has reached the semifinals of the three Grand Slams that have already taken place in 2025. While the Serb retired mid-match during his last-four encounter against Zverev in Melbourne, he was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the semis at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The Serb's sole title win this year came at the Geneva Open. It marked his 100th career singles title.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

