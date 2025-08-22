Novak Djokovic gets huge honor at the Yankees' MLB encounter against Red Sox ahead of US Open campaign

Novak Djokovic was in attendance at the Yankee Stadium for the MLB clash between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, August 21. The Serb was also honored with performing a notable act to kickstart proceedings. The former ATP No. 1 and 24-time Major champion is currently in New York preparing for his singles campaign at this year's US Open.The 38-year-old got the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch to get the eagerly-awaited MLB encounter underway. Subsequently, the New York Yankees' official Instagram handle posted a series of pictures and videos showing the Serb enjoying his attendance at the Yankee Stadium. The tennis legend also struck all-smiles poses with Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Anthony Volpe.The post was captioned:&quot;Thank you to tennis legend Novak Djokovic for throwing out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch! 🎾x⚾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the tennis front, Novak Djokovic most recently featured in mixed doubles action at the 2025 US Open. Partnering compatriot Olga Danilovic, the Serb was ousted in the first round by the all-Russian pair of Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva. It marked the former No. 1's first competitive tennis outing since his semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner at this year's Wimbledon Championships.Novak Djokovic faces tricky men's singles 1R challenge at US Open 2025 with formidable American teenager awaiting SerbNovak Djokovic during a practice session at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)The singles draws for the 2025 US Open are out, and in the first round of men's singles action at the year's last Major, Novak Djokovic is set to lock horns with Learner Tien, the 19-year-old American who has been making waves on the ATP Tour in recent times.Tien, ranked No. 48, has already orchestrated several impressive wins over elite ATP opponents this year. At the 2025 Australian Open, the teenager qualified for the main draw and subsequently knocked out former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the second round. He also eliminated Alexander Zverev from the Mexican Open. More recently, Tien got the better of Andrey Rublev at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.Meanwhile, the 2024 Paris Olympics men's singles gold medalist has reached the semifinals of the three Grand Slams that have already taken place in 2025. While the Serb retired mid-match during his last-four encounter against Zverev in Melbourne, he was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the semis at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The Serb's sole title win this year came at the Geneva Open. It marked his 100th career singles title.