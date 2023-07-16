The 2023 Wimbledon men's final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz was not without drama as tennis fans accused the chair umpire of being unfair towards the Spaniard.

Djokovic took the first set rather comfortably on Sunday, breaking his opponent's serve twice to take it 6-1. The second set, however, was a far more even affair, with neither player breaking serve and matching each other shot for shot.

In both sets, fans noticed that the Serb was consistently overshooting the serve clock but was never handed a time violation by umpire Fergus Murphy. At one point, the clock was even turned off before the 23-time Grand Slam champion could go through with his serve, further giving weight to the accusations levied.

"This umpire is gutless. How long can Djokovic get away with getting over the time limit and doing that [email protected] with the first serve lol?" one fan wrote.

SRF @S_RF_CA This umpire is gutless. How long can Djokovic get away with getting over the time limit and doing that [email protected] with the first serve lol?

"Djokovic getting time added on to serve is an absolute farce. Something needs to be done because he's getting an advantage," another chimed in.

Nathan @hank_lufc Djokovic getting time added on to serve is an absolute farce. Something needs to be done because he's getting an advantage. #WimbledonFinal

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Dean Dalton @DeanDalton18 Haha the Umpire is stopping the clock because he's afraid to do his job and give Djokovic a time violation #wimbledon

Freddie M @Freddie1985039 #Wimbledon why is the umpire not penalising Djokovic for his constant violation of the time allowed to serve?

Tennis Puneet 🎾 📚 @TennisPuneet



Constant chatter about his serving, the shot clock, the “deliberate” time taken



Just shut up!!!!!! BBC commentators are so bloody annoying with their hatred of Djokovic any which way they canConstant chatter about his serving, the shot clock, the “deliberate” time takenJust shut up!!!!!! @BBCSport

Luke @LukeDyson1903 Stopping the shot clock so they don’t have to give Djokovic a time violation 🤣 this is what Alcaraz is against here

sim @no_backhand When is he getting a violation @/wimbledon? This is outrageous

Pam Shriver @PHShriver Where is the time violation? Fascinating part of this final 2:57pm

Flavietto99 🇮🇹 (RAFA 22 🏆) @FlavioBertolin8 33 seconds time between one point and another on Djokovic's serve (25 limit). And Pavvy saying Rafa is unsportsmanlike because he takes 26-27

Anthony R Taylor @Staffy_Beard #WimbledonFinal can someone in the centre court please shout out about the time wasting Djokovic is blatantly doing then maybe the Umpire will do something about it.

Dale @ncakos316 You can watch the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy in the time it takes for Djokovic to serve.

Manan | RForever 🫶 @federized103

#Wimbledon How has Djokovic not gotten a time violation yet? This is insane. Last match umpiring was bad, but Fergus Murphy has been terrible this match.

Hakaishin @RhuladSengar I just wanna say, it's interesting no one mentions Djokovic consistently being over the time limit on serve. If this was a certain other player, we wouldn't hear the end of it.

Ben @BennyDaviez Djokovic getting special treatment for time on his serve is a disgrace. This is a #wimbledon final

Raquel Cubillo @RaquelCubillo16 Why is Djokovic being allowed to take so much time to serve without a penalty? #WimbledonFinal

Molly Shepherd-Boden @MollyShep Soooo why is Djokovic not being slapped with a time violation penalty? Umpire needs to get a grip of this #Wimbledon

Carl @Carl_M79 Umpire needs to call Djokovic out on his repeated time violations here.



Prick.

Jordan @jordanmoreland_ The fact Djokovic hasn't got a time violation here is a joke. But sure, he is always hard done by according to his fans.

Lucy Munn @munn_lucy11

@Wimbledon #WimbledonFinal #djokovic #Alcaraz Once again, Wimbledon showing such favouritism towards Djokovic. How has he not had several time violations??? They’re actually stopping the stop clock for him. It’s a joke. Unsportsmanlike behaviour

Dylan Prendergast 😑 @MrXathon Umpires are afraid to give Djokovic a time violation. It really is pathetic.

Regardless, no time violation came for Novak Djokovic, at least until the start of the second set tiebreaker. However, with the score at 5-4 in Alcaraz's favor, the chair umpire finally awarded one to the four-time defending champion. Since it was his first violation, he did not receive a point penalty for the same.

Buoyed by the call against his oppoent, Alcaraz stormed to take the second set in the tiebreaker, 7-6(6), to level the final at one set apiece.

Novak Djokovic two sets away from equaling Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon men's singles title

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

With the 2023 Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz tied at 1-1, Novak Djokovic is still two sets away from equaling Roger Federer's men's singles record of eight titles at SW19.

The World No. 2 has won the last four titles at the grass-court Major and has only lost one final at the tournament -- to Andy Murray at the 2013 edition, where the Brit won his maiden Wimbledon title.

The 36-year-old will also take over the World No. 1 spot from Alcaraz if he beats the teenager in the coming hours. Djokovic did the same after winning the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year. Consequently, he will also have a shot at the elusive Calendar Grand Slam at the upcoming US Open, something he missed by a whisker in 2021.

Back then, the 23-time Grand Slam champion won the first three Slams of the year, only to fall in the final of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev.

