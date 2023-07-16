The 2023 Wimbledon men's final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz was not without drama as tennis fans accused the chair umpire of being unfair towards the Spaniard.
Djokovic took the first set rather comfortably on Sunday, breaking his opponent's serve twice to take it 6-1. The second set, however, was a far more even affair, with neither player breaking serve and matching each other shot for shot.
In both sets, fans noticed that the Serb was consistently overshooting the serve clock but was never handed a time violation by umpire Fergus Murphy. At one point, the clock was even turned off before the 23-time Grand Slam champion could go through with his serve, further giving weight to the accusations levied.
"This umpire is gutless. How long can Djokovic get away with getting over the time limit and doing that [email protected] with the first serve lol?" one fan wrote.
"Djokovic getting time added on to serve is an absolute farce. Something needs to be done because he's getting an advantage," another chimed in.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Regardless, no time violation came for Novak Djokovic, at least until the start of the second set tiebreaker. However, with the score at 5-4 in Alcaraz's favor, the chair umpire finally awarded one to the four-time defending champion. Since it was his first violation, he did not receive a point penalty for the same.
Buoyed by the call against his oppoent, Alcaraz stormed to take the second set in the tiebreaker, 7-6(6), to level the final at one set apiece.
Novak Djokovic two sets away from equaling Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon men's singles title
With the 2023 Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz tied at 1-1, Novak Djokovic is still two sets away from equaling Roger Federer's men's singles record of eight titles at SW19.
The World No. 2 has won the last four titles at the grass-court Major and has only lost one final at the tournament -- to Andy Murray at the 2013 edition, where the Brit won his maiden Wimbledon title.
The 36-year-old will also take over the World No. 1 spot from Alcaraz if he beats the teenager in the coming hours. Djokovic did the same after winning the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year. Consequently, he will also have a shot at the elusive Calendar Grand Slam at the upcoming US Open, something he missed by a whisker in 2021.
Back then, the 23-time Grand Slam champion won the first three Slams of the year, only to fall in the final of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev.
