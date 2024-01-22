Novak Djokovic gifts his "special towel" to Barbara Schett at Australian Open, John McEnroe attempts to steal it from Austrian later

Novak Djokovic recently gifted Barbara Schett his towel when she requested it during a post-match interview at the Australian Open. After the interview, Schett's colleague, John McEnroe, hilariously attempted to snatch the gift from her.

Djokovic defeated French player Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday. Following the match, the former Austrian tennis player humorously asked Djokovic if she could steal one of his towels, noting that he wasn't sweating much as he put it in his bag.

“Since you haven't been sweating much, can I steal one of your towels? Because I saw you put some into your bag," Barbara Schett said.

Djokovic concurred and mentioned that the towel was special since his sweat hadn't come into contact with it.

“Yes of course, it's a very special towel. Because I didn't touch it with my sweat so it's clean,” Djokovic said.

A few minutes later, Schett continued her media duties with John McEnroe. However, the American tried to snatch the towel away, but Schett swiftly refused.

“No it's mine. I'm not giving that away anymore, this is going back home, to Noosa or to Austria wherever I live,” Barbara Schett said.

Novak Djokovic will face Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will face American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday. The Serb is currently participating in his 19th Australian Open since turning pro and boasts an impressive record of winning the tournament 10 times.

Djokovic began his 2024 Australian Open campaign by defeating 18-year-old Dino Prizmic in the first round. He then triumphed over Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the second and secured a victory against Tomas Martín Etcheverry in the third round. In his 4th round match, Djokovic defeated World No. 19 Adrian Mannarino on Sunday.

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, is competing in his 9th edition of the Australian Open. The American is having his best run at the tournament after reaching the quarterfinal on Sunday.

Fritz's first opponent in Melbourne was Facundo Diaz Acosta, whom he defeated in five sets. In the second round, he beat Hugo Gaston before downing Fábián Marozsán in the third round.

On Sunday (January 21), Fritz defeated last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic and Fritz have played against each other 8 times previously on the ATP Tour, with the Serb emerging victorious in all their meetings.

