"Novak Djokovic has to go in as favorite, regardless of what Alcaraz has done, and what Nadal has done in the past" - Todd Woodbridge on the Serb's chances at the French Open

Todd Woodbridge believes Novak Djokovic enters the 2022 French Open as the favorite regardless of Carlos Alcaraz's recent form and Rafael Nadal's record in Paris.

Speaking alongside a panel of experts for the Australian Open, Woodbridge, a 22-time Major doubles champion, pointed out how Djokovic's Italian Open-winning performance put him ahead of 13-time champion Nadal and the red-hot Alcaraz in the pecking order.

"What he started to produce in Rome is reminiscent of what he has done in previous years, when he's gone on to win major titles," Woodbridge said. "I truly think he has to go in as favourite, regardless of what Alcaraz has done, and what Nadal has done in the past and even earlier this year."

The World No. 1 began the clay season poorly, suffering three defeats in nine matches, but pulled up his socks in Rome, where he clinched the title without dropping a set.

Woodbridge reckons the Serb has hit top form at the right moment, which bodes well for him at the French Open.

"I think it's just all coming together at a very important moment for Novak, and he'll be very pleased with how his confidence is going into Paris," Woodbridge added.

"For Novak Djokovic to win Rome, I think that would be a relief for him" - Alicia Molik

Novak Djokovic with his Italian Open title

Former World No. 8 Alicia Molik was also part of the panel of experts for the Australian Open. Like Woodbridge, she also regards Djokovic as the favorite to win the 2022 French Open.

"Yes, I do see him as the favorite. Sounds strange saying it because he's No. 1 in the world, but it's a bit of a monkey off his back," Molik said.

The Aussie claimed that she was left worried by the Serb's physical issues during the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he had admittedly run out of gas during his defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"I was worried a month ago when Novak, who's one of the most supreme athletes in tennis, was saying after a couple of losses that he ran out of gas," she added. "That was actually quite worrying; I was wondering if he could regain that."

Djokovic entered the clay season having played a mere three matches on tour in 2022. His unvaccinated status not only saw him getting deported ahead of the Australian Open but also rendered him unable to participate in a couple of key Masters events in the United States of America (Miami and Indian Wells).

Molik further claimed that she felt the Serb's lack of matches could have affected his mindset. Thus, she reckons Djokovic would have been significantly relieved by his title win in Rome.

"I was also worried for him with the mental strain of not playing as much as the rest of the field – would he feel like he's lost that winning edge, or match practice, or fitness? So for him to win Rome, I think that would be a relief for him, and all of a sudden people now know he's a contender,” she said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala