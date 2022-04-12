"I just ran out of the gas completely; not feeling your legs on the clay, it's mission impossible" - Novak Djokovic after his defeat to Davidovich Fokina at Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his second-round match at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday. After the loss, Djokovic revealed that he "ran out of gas" in the third set and could not keep up with the Spaniard in rallies.

This was the Serb's first match on tour in almost two months; he last featured in his defeat to Jiri Vesely at the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open. Surprisingly, the Serb has only played four matches in 2022, losing two.

This is largely because his unvaccinated status prevented him from competing during the Australian hardcourt swing. Some fans believe his lack of match practice cost him against Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after his defeat, the 20-time Major champion admitted that defeat was the last thing on his mind coming into this match.

"Well, of course I'm disappointed," said the Serb. "No one likes to lose. We are professional athletes. This is what we do. We go out on the court to compete and try to win against each other."

Djokovic lost the first set 6-3 but won the second in a tiebreaker. However, he completely collapsed in the decider, winning just one game.

He confessed that he was a spent force in the third set, which proved costly on a surface as physically demanding as clay.

"Yeah, I didn't like the way I felt physically in the third," he added. "I just ran out of the gas completely. Just couldn't really stay in the rally with him. I mean, if you can't stay in the rally, not feeling your legs on the clay, it's mission impossible."

However, the World No. 1 assured that he would delve deeper into the reasons behind his physical collapse.

"So I don't like that, that kind of feeling I experienced in the third, but, you know, I'm going to look with my team into reasons why that was the case and go back to the drawing board and hopefully next week will be better in Belgrade," he added.

"I'm going to keep going and hopefully build my form for Roland Garros" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked if he would like to change anything about his season if given a chance. He shot down the query, highlighting his disinterest in the hypothetical.

"No, I don't do those "what ifs." It is what it is," Novak Djokovic said. "Obviously disappointing to lose a match and to feel this way on the court."

The 34-year-old made it clear that he intends to leave no stone unturned in trying to hit top gear in time for Roland Garros. He also pointed out that he was well aware it would take him time to find his footing on clay, as has been the norm with him in the past.

"But again, I'm not gonna stop here. I'm going to keep going and hopefully build my form for Roland Garros," he said. "You know, that's the big goal of the clay season."

"Look, I knew a few days ago when I spoke to you I knew that it's going to take some time for me to really feel my best on the clay," the Serb added. "I mean, that's historically always been the case. Never played very well in the opening tournaments of the clay season. But it's okay. You know, obviously it is what it is. I have to accept the defeat and keep working."

