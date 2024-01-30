World No. 20 Caroline Garcia recently spoke out against the double standards that Novak Djokovic has had to face following his Australian Open semifinals loss to Jannik Sinner.

The World No. 1 endured a tough start to his 2024 ATP Tour campaign, looking far from his best at the United Cup in early January. And while the Serb's performance improved with each match at the Australian Open, it still wasn't enough in the end as he lost 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6 to fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner in the last four.

Many pundits and fans have now come to believe that Novak Djokovic's tenure as a top player may be on its last legs. This sentiment, however, bewildered Garcia, who took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to give her two cents on whether the 36-year-old could still compete at the highest level.

The Frenchwoman said that while most tennis fans praised the 24-time Major winner for his longevity not too long ago, they had arrived at the conclusion that he is "too old" based on just one unsuccessful tournament campaign.

"I was scrolling a bit and basically Djokovic was the GOAT 2 weeks ago, still so young, moving so well beyond of this age, going for another Slam once again, a true inspiration," Caroline Garcia wrote on X. "And now he is too old, we are in a completely new era, he is finished for tennis... this is funny."

Novak Djokovic will not beat 'Father Time', believes eight-time Major titlist Andre Agassi

Eight-time Major winner Andre Agassi also gave his two cents on Novak Djokovic's late-career monopoly on the ATP Tour earlier this month. While the American conceded that Djokovic's motivation wouldn't flag just yet, he said he was "absolutely convinced" that the latter would slow down in the coming years.

"The only thing I’m absolutely convinced about is Novak will not beat Father Time. It’s just a question of how long you can postpone it," Andre Agassi told The Age and Sydney Morning Herald. "I definitely see a few more years of him being the one that has to be dealt with."

The discourse surrounding whether Novak Djokovic would continue to dominate the game in the foreseeable future has largely been impacted by the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

But while the duo have three Major titles between them, fans and pundits shouldn't disregard the fact that Novak Djokovic has won seven of the last 11 Grand Slam tournaments he has entered.

