"Novak Djokovic is the GOAT" - Chris Evert concurs with Serb's father Srdjan's belief that he will reach 500 weeks as World No. 1

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert agrees with Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, that the 36-year-old will achieve 500 weeks as the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic equaled Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2023 US Open. He also secured his 7th ATP Masters title by defeating Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 at the ATP Finals in Turin. In the same week, he celebrated reaching 400 weeks as the World No. 1.

On thursday, Chris Evert replied to a tweet that quoted the Serb's father as saying that Djokovic has been the best for the last 15 years. Srdjan said that Nole has broken Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks as well as Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks as World No.1. He added that he is positive Djokovic will reach 500 weeks on top of the ATP rankings.

Evert replied to the tweet, agreeing with Srdjan Djokovic's view and referring to Novak Djokovic as the greatest of all time.

“He IS the GOAT…” she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

During Chris Evert's professional career, she topped the WTA rankings for 260 weeks. She sits at No. 4 on the all-time rankings, behind Serena Williams who topped the rankings for 319 weeks and Martina Navratilova at 332 weeks. Steffi Graf tops the list with 377 weeks.

Novak Djokovic holds the record for the most year-end No. 1 finishes

Rolex Paris Masters - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic first became World No. 1 in July 2011. He holds the ATP record of eight year-end No. 1 finishes. He finished the year as World No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Here is a breakdown of the trophies he won in each of the years he finished as World No. 1.

In 2011, he won a total of 10 ATP titles including the US Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open along with Masters titles in Canada, Rome, Madrid, Miami and Indian Wells. He also won titles in Belgrade and Dubai that same year.

In 2012, he won the ATP Finals, Australian Open, the Beijing Open and Masters titles in Canada, Shanghai and Miami.

The third year Novak Djokovic ended the year as No. 1 was 2014. In that year, he won the ATP Finals, Wimbledon, the Beijing Open and Masters titles in Rome, Paris, Miami, Indian Wells.

In 2015, he won Masters titles in Paris, Shanghai, Rome, Miami, Monte Carlo and Indian Wells. He also secured victories in the ATP Finals, US Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open and Beijing Open.

The next time Djokovic ended the year as World No. 1 was three years later in 2018 when he clinched the Shanghai Masters, Western & Southern Open, US Open and Wimbledon.

In 2020, it was the 6th time he had a year-end No. 1 finish and equaled Roger Federer's record. He won the Western & Southern Open, Rome Masters, Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Djokovic also finished the year as No. 1 in 2021. He won Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open in that year. He also won the Paris Masters and the Belgrade Open.

This season he extended his year-end No. 1 finishes to a record eight. Djokovic won the US Open, Australian Open, French Open, ATP Finals, Adelaide International, Western & Southern Open and the Paris Masters.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis