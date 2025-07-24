"Novak Djokovic is the GOAT, but what Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz are doing is another level" - Serb's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic shares bold take

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic recently offered his strong opinion about Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz currently playing at a level beyond what the sport has seen in years. Ivanisevic coached the Serbian tennis star from 2019 to 2024, leading him to nine major titles.

Ad

The 2001 Wimbledon winner recently reflected on Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz's run at the 2025 Wimbledon, where the Serb fixed his sights on his 25th Grand Slam title. However, his quest was concluded during the semifinal round after a tough loss to Sinner with 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 at the iconic Centre Court.

The World No. 1 played his first Wimbledon final against Spanish tennis star Alcaraz. Sinner earned his second Grand Slam title of the year after besting two-time reigning champion and world No. 2 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with tennis365.com, Ivanisevic highlighted Sinner and Alcaraz's dominance in the sport. He stated that even if the Italian opponent is playing at his best, it is hard to win against him. Although he considers Djokovic the greatest tennis player ever, he highlighted the unmatchable level of Sinner and Alcaraz's game.

“When you’re not 100 percent with Sinner… and even when you are, your chances aren’t great,” said Ivanisevic. "I thought Novak could do it, but unfortunately, he wasn’t completely ready. Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time, but what these two (Sinner and Alcaraz) are doing is another level of tennis.”

Ad

Ivanisevic started coaching Stefanos Tsitsipas in May 2025 before announcing their separation on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker voices his opinion on the Serb's quest for his 25th Slam halting at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic (L) and Boris Becker during the Laureus World Sports Award in Monaco. (Photo by Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker voiced his opinion on the tennis legend amid his appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. He stated that Sinner and Alcaraz play better than Djokovic on their best days.

Ad

Becker further added that while it frustrates Djokovic, he understands and accepts the reality.

"I’m glad he reached the semifinals; he played a great tournament, but is that enough for him? He’s still playing tennis because he wants to win 25 Grand Slams, to become the sole record holder. But it must be said that on their good days, Sinner and Alcaraz are better than Djokovic is on his good days. That frustrates him, but he’s a realist."

Becker coached Djokovic from 2013 to December 2016 and led him to six Grand Slam titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis