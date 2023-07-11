Novak Djokovic goes level with Roger Federer for most Grand Slam semifinals

Novak Djokovic carves out new records with almost every win, especially at the business end of Grand Slams.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Serb beat Andrey Rublev in four sets to reach his fifth straight Wimbledon semifinal, 46th major semifinal overall, going level with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. That's eight clear of any other male player in the Open Era.

For the first time in five matches this fortnight, the four-time defending champion dropped the opener as Rublev broke at the fag end of the set to draw first blood. Djokovic, though, responded in kind, conceding only one game in the second set to restore parity.

In a competitive third set, Djokovic saved five break points - including three in the final game - as he served out a two-sets-to-one lead. Dropping only three games in the fourth set, the Serb booked his place in his 11th semifinal at SW19 - 16 years after making his first.

Only Federer (13) has reached more semifinals at Wimbledon, but Djokovic and the Swiss now have a joint-record 46 Grand Slam semifinals. Rafael Nadal (38) is a distant third, with Jimmy Connors (31) and Ivan Lendl (28) rounding out the top five.

Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in a rematch of the pair's 2022 quarterfinal, which the Serb won from two sets down en route winning his seventh Wimbledon title.

Records and milestones Novak Djokovic has achieved at Wimbledon 2023 and ones he could still achieve

On Monday, Novak Djokovic completed a rain-delayed fourth-round win over Hubert Hurkacz for his 90th win in 100 matches at Wimbledon.

That's the joint second-best winning record at the grasscourt Major amongst men (alongside Pete Sampras, 63-7, 90%). Only Bjorn Borg (51-4, 92.7%) stands at the top. With his win over Rublev on Tuesday, Djokovic (91-10, 90.1%) now stands alone in second place.

As already mentioned above, he has reached a record-equalling 46th Grand Slam semifinal. Having not lost at Wimbledon in 32 matches, the Serb has the third-best Open Era winning record on grass, trailing only Borg (41) and Federer (40).

If he goes to win his eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday, Djokovic will move level with Federer for most singles titles by a male player at the grasscourt Major. It will also make him the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles, moving level with current leader Margaret Court, who won 13 of her titles in the Amateur Era.

Novak Djokovic could also join Borg and Federer as the only players in the Open Era to do a five-peat at SW19.

