Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci suggested that Novak Djokovic has plenty more left in store despite the negative chatter after his semi-final exit at the 2024 Australian Open.

The Serb, who was contesting for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title in Melbourne at the start of the year, was halted in his pursuit by Jannik Sinner. Djokovic was beaten on the day 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 by his much younger opponent. His unexpected loss was followed by lots of speculation in the media about the player's future.

Despite all the noise, Serena and Venus Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci firmly stood by Djokovic, stating that he would continue fighting for tennis' biggest prizes and that people shouldn't write him off this easily.

"@DjokerNole is not going Anywhere Except to many more Grand Slam Championship Ceremonies," Macci wrote on his X (formerly Twitter).

Macci has been a vocal supporter of Djokovic in the past too. In November last year, he suggested that the Serb has the 'best career' amongst the Big 3 which included Roger Feder and Rafael Nadal.

While he reserved special praise for Fererer's serve and Naldal's topspin, Djokovic for him was the outright winner.

"Of the BIG 3 @rogerfederer had the best serve.@RafaelNadal had the best topspin @DjokerNole had the best career," Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rick Macci once jokingly suggested that Novak Djokovic was made out of rubber

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Rick Macci paid the greatest of compliments to Novak Djokovic and his incredible movement during an episode of “Match Point Canada” in November last year, stating that the Serb was made out of rubber.

Macci paid tribute to his incredible movement and flexibility despite being 36 years old. He also highlighted how well Djokovic turns defense into attack.

“The movement, the guy is made of rubber, he’s a rubber band man, so what that means is once he gets going, he can counter punch quality after quality. They can counter off a quality [shot] better than anybody. So that’s another thing, while the rest of the world might chip it or lob it, he can hit a winner,” Macci stated.

Macci made a similar claim a few months prior after the Serb his 24th major triumph at the 2023 US Open.

Describing him as “the rubber band man,” Macci wrote on X:

"Was asked how many more Slams can the @DjokerNole win. If the Rubber Band Man stays healthy which is the Master key to the Majors Front Door I feel the Serbian Sniper can fire at least Four More."

