"Novak Djokovic going to steady the ship" - Nick Kyrgios backs the Serb to beat Jannik Sinner in ATP Finals final

Nick Kyrgios recently backed Novak Djokovic to beat Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2023 ATP Finals on Sunday, November 19.

Kyrgios, currently working as an analyst for the Tennis Channel, believes that the Serb will overcome his previous defeat to the Italian in the round-robin stage and claim his seventh title at the prestigious year-end event.

Djokovic, who finished the year as the World No. 1 for the record-extending eighth time, was drawn in Green Group along with Sinner, Holger Rune, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was replaced by Hubert Hurkacz following his withdrawal in the second round-robin-match against Rune due to back injury. The Italian stunned the 36-year-old in their second round-robin match, winning 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2).

However, Djokovic bounced back from that loss and secured his spot in the semifinals by defeating first alternate Hurkacz in three sets, 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1. He then faced former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who topped the Red Group which included Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion showed his experience by dominating Alcaraz, winning 6-3, 6-2 in under two hours. He improved his record at the ATP Finals to 49-18 and reached his ninth final at the tournament.

Sinner, on the other hand, registered victory in all of his round-robin matches. He defeated World No. 3 Medvedev in a three-set thriller, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1, in the semifinals.

Kyrgios praised the Serb and predicted that he would win the final. He said that he was impressed by Djokovic’s performance against Alcaraz and that he thinks he will learn from his mistakes in the first match against Sinner and adjust his game accordingly.

"I think I'm gonna go with Novak. I was really eager to see his performance today against Alcaraz to see how he was feeling. But after today's performance, I'm gonna safely say Novak. I think he's gonna steady the ship. He's gonna understand what he didn't do right the first time," Kyrgios said on air.

A look into Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic's head-to-head record

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have faced each other four times in their careers, with the latter leading the head-to-head record by 3-1. However, Sinner has shown that he can challenge the World No. 1, as he defeated him in their most recent encounter at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Their first encounter was at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters, where the Serb won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round. They then faced each other in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. This match was much more competitive, as Sinner took the first two sets 7-5, 6-2.

However, Djokovic showed his resilience and experience, as he came back to win the next three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The Serb went on to win his 20th Grand Slam title, equalling rival Roger Federer's record.

The third time they met was at the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The World No. 1 showed his dominance on grass, as he defeated Sinner in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Their fourth and most recent encounter was at the 2023 ATP Finals, where they were drawn in the same group. Sinner pulled off a stunning upset, as he beat the Serb in three sets. It also ended his 19-match winning streak that stretched back to his Wimbledon final loss.

