Novak Djokovic is going to win 4-5 more Slams, Rafael Nadal one & Roger Federer none: John McEnroe

Novak Djokovic is just one match away from winning his 20th Grand Slam title and equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's all-time record. And many believe the Serb could go well past their tallies by the time he calls it a day.

Among those who believe that are former multiple Slam champions John McEnroe and Mats Wilander. The two of them also think Roger Federer will never win a Major again.

Novak Djokovic is widely expected to beat Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's Wimbledon final, which would give him his sixth Wimbledon title. And given he is younger and physically stronger than Federer and Nadal at the moment, Djokovic looks set to keep breaking more records in the near future.

When asked to give his two cents on the Grand Slam race, seven-time Major winner John McEnroe bluntly declared that Roger Federer would not add to his tally. The American also believes that while Rafael Nadal can win another Major, Novak Djokovic could find himself winning another "four or five more" if he remains healthy.

"I'm going to say Roger Federer’s never going to win another one," John McEnroe said. "I think Rafael Nadal wins one more and Novak Djokovic is going to win four of five more, that's my prediction. Obviously it depends on health and fitness but that's my prediction."

Mats Wilander, also a seven-time Major champion, claimed Novak Djokovic could win the next two Majors as well as the Olympics gold medal to complete the Calendar Slam. If the Serb does manage that feat, it would give him sole ownership of the Grand Slam record this year itself.

"I think Novak wins the Golden Slam this year [all the Majors plus the Olympics] so he will get to 21," said Mats Wilander.

The Swede further opined that Djokovic will win around half a dozen Slams in the next couple of years and take his Grand Slam tally to "25 or 26".

"I think he will win another three next year and two or three the following year, so I think he ends up on 25 or 26," Wilander added.

McEnroe and Wilander think Roger Federer will never win a Slam again

Novak Djokovic turned 34 this year, but Mats Wilander pointed out that the Serb's athleticism makes him look like someone in his mid-20s on the court. The Swede also backed McEnroe's claims regarding Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but in the same breath expressed caution about Djokovic's final tally given the unpredictability of tennis.

"Novak just doesn’t look 34, he looks mid-20s, he’s flying around the court," Wilander said. "I'm with John on Federer and Nadal. But something could happen with Novak, you never know."

Can Novak Djokovic touch the 30-Slam mark by the time he retires?

Novak Djokovic with his 2021 French Open title

A few years ago 20 Grand Slams was an unimaginable figure, but Roger Federer showed that it was possible. Rafael Nadal swiftly followed, and today they both stand at the top of the pile.

Now Novak Djokovic is poised to join the 20-Slam club too, given he is the favorite going into Sunday's Wimbledon final. But can he break the next barrier and get to the unbelievable figure of 30?

To get there, Djokovic will have to play at his best for at least another four years, during which time he will need to win 2-3 Slams each year. While the Serb can easily claim one or both of the hardcourt titles every season, he can also keep winning Wimbledon considering how the younger players are still finding their feet on grass.

Roland Garros will be tougher given the presence of Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem. But seeing how well Novak Djokovic did this year, even another title or two in Paris may not be beyond him.

All things considered, reaching the 30-Slams mark sounds difficult but not impossible for Novak Djokovic.

Edited by Musab Abid