Diego Schartzman expressed regret at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour blow-up despite the Serb's good intentions.

Former Argentine player Agustin Calleri also joined in, slamming Djokovic for his 'irresponsible' actions.

The chorus of criticism towards Novak Djokovic for his Adria Tour disaster doesn't seem to be abating. The exhibition tournament was cancelled after four players - including Djokovic himself - tested positive for COVID-19, and since then players and tennis experts have minced no words while slamming the World No. 1.

Former player and current president of the Argentina Tennis Federation (AAT) Agustin Calleri, as well as active player Diego Schwartzman, have now joined in the chorus. The two Argentines have criticized Novak Djokovic for organizing a tennis tournament in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic without having any safety protocols in place.

Calleri called Novak Djokovic 'irresponsible' for disregarding the global safety regulations and hosting the Adria Tour with packed stands, linesmen, ball kids, player hugs, selfies with fans and even a shirtless player party.

The lax implementation of COVID-19 regulations at the Adria Tour was asking for trouble. Although there were no instances in the first leg of the Adria Tour in Belgrade, things took an ugly during the second leg in Zadar as Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Calleri said in this regard that when regulations are not followed, bad things (read positive cases) are bound to happen.

"I saw a shared irresponsibility between Djokovic and the Serbian government, which authorised that exhibition tournament with a large number of the public. Later they played in Croatia."

"Of course, after playing a game of football, basketball and bowling, it is also a total irresponsibility of the players. There we saw what happens when protocols are not followed, it is an example of when things are done badly. They are all infected with Covid (now)."

Novak Djokovic did not take care of himself and unfortunately things went wrong: Diego Schwartzman

Another Argentine player, World No. 13 Diego Schwartzman, expressed regret at the turn of events at the Adria Tour despite the exhibition tournament being organised for a noble cause. Schwartzman, who happens to be a close friend of Novak Djokovic, said that the tournament is a lesson for everyone about what can happen when safety regulations are not followed.

“You have to prepare, it can happen when we return. It is a good warning. Djokovic is making a huge effort to make equality between the players greater. But he did not take care of himself (at the Adria Tour) as he had to take care of himself and unfortunately it went wrong. I see the good intentions he had to start having a preparation," Schwartzman said.