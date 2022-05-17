"Novak Djokovic in a very good place now going into Roland Garros" - Nick Lester highlights the importance of Serb's win in Rome

Novak Djokovic returned to winning ways by winning the 2022 Italian Open, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in straight sets on Sunday.

The Italian Open often presents the last opportunity for the top-ranked players to get their preparations in ahead of the French Open. According to former tennis player turned commentator Nick Lester, Novak Djokovic has found his form ahead of the second Major of the year.

Lester, speaking on the podcast Tennis Talk, said that his run to the final in Belgrade helped set a foundation to build on as he made the semifinals in Madrid and won the Italian Open without dropping a set. This, to Lester, suggests Djokovic is back to his winning ways.

"He played three or four matches (Belgrade Open), all of them going three sets, that really gave him a foundation to work with, he got better in Madrid, and this week didn't drop a set on the way, I think this is the 11th time that he has won a Masters without dropping a set," Lester said.

Lester added that his return of serve was back to where it was and neautralized Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Brit wagered that Djokovic was in a great place going into the French Open.

"So, you know, the couple of elements that were really good, the return of serve is back to where he was, the depth that he is getting in the return of serve completely neutralizes what Tsitsipas did today. So, Djokovic in a very good place now going into Roland Garros," he added.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Nothing but grateful for this amazing week and everyone’s support. I have felt immense love being in Roma Grazie a tutti per il supporto! Idemooo 🫶🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 Not too bad 🤌🏼Nothing but grateful for this amazing week and everyone’s support. I have felt immense love being in Roma @InteBNLdItalia Grazie a tutti per il supporto! Idemooo 🫶🏼 Not too bad 🤌🏼😍🏆 Nothing but grateful for this amazing week and everyone’s support. I have felt immense love being in Roma @InteBNLdItalia ❤️ Grazie a tutti per il supporto! Idemooo 🫶🏼💪🏼🙌🏼👐🏼 https://t.co/MP3kqXXR32

"Massive week for him, absolutely massive." - Nick Lester on Novak Djokovic's win in Rome

Djokovic celebrates with his team after winning in Rome

Novak Djokovic has endured a stop-start year thus far due to his unvaccinated status, denying him the opportunity to defend his title at the Australian Open or play in the Sunshine Double.

According to Nick Lester, it was imperative that Djokovic won in Rome ahead of Roland Garros. The World No. 1 often peaks at the Italian Open, coming into the French Open, as evidenced by his six titles in the tournament. Lester said:

"Massive week for him, absolutely massive. How often he finds his mojo in Rome, I mean, if you look back through the years, coming into the French, he tends to start the clay court season a little slow, Monte Carlo has not been his most successful venue and of course this year coming in under a very different set of circumstances," Lester stated.

Lester also talked about how no one factored in the time that Novak Djokovic spent away from the court due to his inability to participate in tournaments because of his unvaccinated status. Lester said that the week in Belgrade proved to be pivotal for Novak Djokovic, who played some tough matches on home soil to reach the final.

"I think we underestimated a little bit of what the opening three months did to him. Not necessarily emotionally but physically. Not being able to play those first three months just didn't have the match time and the physicallity that we have become so accustomed to seeing. I think the big week for him was Belgrade actually. He had so many good matches in Belgrade on home soil there," the Brit added.

