"Novak Djokovic is not a good role model for young players, he has not caught up with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in this regard" - Sergio Palmieri

Tournament Director of the Italian Open, Sergio Palmieri, thinks Novak Djokovic is not on par with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as a role model for young players.

Speaking to Italian radio channel Radio Anch'io Sport, the former ATP player referred to the World No. 1 as a "controversial character." He felt that the Serb's repeated involvement in controversies affected his stature as a good role model.

"Novak Djokovic is a controversial character who takes positions risking himself," Palmieri said. "The fact that he is not a good role model for young people who approach this sport is absolutely true. He has not reached Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in this."

The Italian also gave his thoughts on the 20-time Grand Slam champion's recent visa debacle. The World No. 1 was deported from Australia following a lengthy court procedure which resulted in him being unable to defend his Australian Open crown. Palmieri expressed concern for what it will mean for Djokovic's mental health. The 76-year-old also placed the blame for the entire debacle squarely on Tennis Australia and Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

"[What happened with Novak in Australia] can compromise the mental balance that a great athlete needs to improve or maintain his level," Palmieri said. "I would not have behaved like the director of the Australian Open in the first part of the story when the organization favored his introduction in Australia, but there was no coordination between the various Australian authorities."

Palmieri went on to praise Djokovic's "strong character" and was confident in his ability to overcome this most recent setback. Regarding his participation at the 2022 Italian Open, Palmieri revealed that as long as the Serb complied with the rules, he had no problem with his participation.

"I have a long-standing relationship with Novak. He has a very strong character, he will overcome this obstacle," Palmieri said. "Whether he participates in the Italian Open is up to him, if he signs up we will follow the rules. If players arrive in good standing, we will have no problem and no reason not to accept it."

As of now, Italy does not have a vaccine mandate like that of Australia or France. According to the latest rules, unvaccinated people are allowed to enter public buildings if they produce a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Novak Djokovic was the runner-up at the 2021 Italian Open

Djokovic lost to Nadal in the final of the 2021 Italian Open

During last year's edition of the Italian Open, Novak Djokovic finished as the runner-up. He lost to 10-time winner Nadal 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in the final, making it the sixth time he has lost in the final in Italy.

The World No. 1 has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2020. During his triumphs in 2011 and 2014, he defeated Nadal in the final. In 2015, he won the title by beating Roger Federer in the final while he beat Stan Wawrinka to win his first ever Italian Open title in 2008.

