"Novak Djokovic has a very good vibe with everyone in the locker room, he is very attentive" - Federico Coria

Many among Novak Djokovic's peers have previously claimed that the Serb is very kind and generous towards them in the locker room. Federico Coria joined the above list recently with his high praise of the 24-time Major winner.

Djokovic and Coria have met only once on the ATP Tour; the Serb routed the Argentine 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Belgrade Open. Following the match, the latter expressed his admiration for the former and asked to take a selfie with him.

Speaking to 'CLAY', Federico Coria fielded several questions about Novak Djokovic. When asked about his camaraderie with the 36-year-old, he recalled the above incident before praising the World No. 1 for his forthcoming attitude.

"I think he saw a video where I say he was my favorite player. We play in Serbia in 2021 and after the match I ask him for a photo. A round trip of good vibes began," Coria told CLAY. "He also has a very good vibe with everyone in the privacy of the locker room. He is very attentive."

The World No. 83 also spared a word for the likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Alexander Zverev as far as the nicest top players in the locker room is concerned.

"I don't want to leave out the other top players. Nadal, Alcaraz, all the top. Rublev is a master, Zverev. I can't say anything bad about any of the guys I share a locker room with. Everyone greets and is very respectful," he added. "Obviously Djokovic is the best player in history and he is highlighted more. But the truth is that I think the circuit is quite healthy in that way."

"Novak Djokovic was extremely distressed, he was having a very bad time" - Federico Coria on Serb's 2022 Australian Open saga

The Serb looks stressed during his only practice at the 2022 Australian Open

During his interview to CLAY, Federico Coria also gave an account about how the COVID-19 restrictions at the 2022 Australian Open had caused a lot of anguish to Novak Djokovic.

The Serb wasn't allowed to play at the Melbourne Slam owing to a variety of reasons, one of which was the prospects of "exciting anti-vaxx sentiments" amongst the Aussie public.

"He was extremely distressed, he was having a very bad time. He was very excited to be allowed to play," Federico Coria said. "We already know the end of the story. He received great respect, because at the time many players turned their backs on him or did not agree with how he proceeded."

