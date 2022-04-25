Novak Djokovic got everything he needed out of the week at Serbia Open: Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick believes Novak Djokovic's run to the final of the 2022 Serbia Open was "just the kind of week" he needed. The 2003 US Open winner highlighted the "seriously physical matches" that the 34-year-old played and "the reps for the mental stress points" he gained as positives.

Djokovic was defeated 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0 by World No. 8 Andrey Rublev in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade on Sunday. The Serb converted a seventh set point to edge a grueling second set, before looking physically spent as the second-seeded Rublev cruised through the decider.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole . See you next year 🏼 🏼 #SerbiaOpen #NoleFam Congratulations @AndreyRublev97 , a pleasure to share the court and have you in Belgrade. Thank you to the entire @SerbiaOpen2022 organization and the fans, family, and players that all made this event so special. See you next year Congratulations @AndreyRublev97, a pleasure to share the court and have you in Belgrade. Thank you to the entire @SerbiaOpen2022 organization and the fans, family, and players that all made this event so special 😃🇷🇸. See you next year 👍🏼🙌🏼🎾❤️ #SerbiaOpen #NoleFam https://t.co/Q0RLJsVT21

The World No. 1 had recovered from a set down in all three of his previous matches at the Serbia Open last week. He overcame Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6 (4) in three hours and 24 minutes in the second round, after his fellow countryman led 6-2, 4-3, 40-15.

In the quarterfinals, the Serb came back from a set and a break down again to see off Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours and 19 minutes. The 20-time Major champion then produced his best performance of the week to beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in two hours in the semifinals.

In a post on Twitter, former World No. 1 Roddick argued that the 34-year-old's tough run in Belgrade was exactly what he required.

andyroddick @andyroddick @SusanTraherne5 @TennisChannel @AndreyRublev97 @jon_wertheim @DjokerNole Was just the kind of week Novak needed. Had some seriously physical matches and had the reps for the mental stress points. He has some time to recover/practice before Rome. Obviously we all want to win all the time, but I think he got everything he wanted/needed out of the week @SusanTraherne5 @TennisChannel @AndreyRublev97 @jon_wertheim @DjokerNole Was just the kind of week Novak needed. Had some seriously physical matches and had the reps for the mental stress points. He has some time to recover/practice before Rome. Obviously we all want to win all the time, but I think he got everything he wanted/needed out of the week

The Serbia Open was just the third tournament the great Serb has played in 2022. He lost to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month.

Novak Djokovic is next set to play at the 2022 Madrid Masters

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the 2019 Mutua Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic is next set to feature at the 2022 Madrid Masters, which will be held from May 1-8. The World No. 1 is a three-time champion at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, having won in 2011, 2016 and 2019.

The Serb last appeared at the event in 2019, when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the title match. Alexander Zverev is the defending men's singles champion, having beaten Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 final.

