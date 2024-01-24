“Novak Djokovic got a lot broken, it's maybe something with balls or court” – Daniil Medvedev on “very strange” conditions at Australian Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev has suggested that "very strange" conditions at the Australian Open 2024 have contributed to players like him and Novak Djokovic getting broken a lot on their serves.

Medvedev qualified for the semifinals of the Happy Slam by defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a five-set thriller on Wednesday, January 24. He hung tough for nearly four hours and faced a staggering 15 break points, averting ten, against Hurkacz to earn a 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win.

The five breaks of his serve on Wednesday took his total for the tournament thus far to 18. On being asked to weigh in on the stat during the post-match press conference in Melbourne, he blamed it on the balls and court. He also suggested Novak Djokovic, too, has struggled to hold serve.

"I see Novak I think got a lot broken also. It's maybe something with the balls or the court," he said.

He opined that new balls anyway travel faster but the courts have generated additional pace.

"The balls are very strange. What happens now when the balls are new, they are extremely fast. So then the court seems fast because they are like extremely fast. It's bullets. If you touch it a little bit too much, it goes in the fence. Then if you serve well a couple of games, then maybe in three, four games they become older," the World No. 3 said.

Daniil Medvedev: "I'm really not too much worried about this, especially when you win matches, I feel like I'm actually serving good"

Daniil Medvedev celebrates after reaching the semifinals: Australian Open 2024

During the same press conference at the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev reiterated his viewpoint on the courts at Melbourne Park.

"The court itself, I don't really know. I think it's pretty fast. I think it's pretty fast. I don't think it's slow. Just there is such a big difference with new balls, and after two, three games," he said.

Medvedev, however, affirmed that he was not too concerned about the numbers and has felt good with his serve.

"I'm not really too much -- sorry, I forgot the word. Worried. I'm really not too much worried about this, especially when you win matches. I feel like I'm actually serving good. So yeah. But yeah, good that I manage to be in the semis getting broken 18 times. I think that's good," Daniil Medvedev added.

