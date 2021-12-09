Novak Djokovic has not been granted medical exemption to play Australian Open: Craig Tiley

Novak Djokovic has been entered on the official main list of players competing at the 2022 Australian Open, despite his opposition to the mandatory vaccination policy at the event.

The move caught many by surprise after the Serb's father claimed it was probable the nine-time champion would not play this year. Djokovic has opted to keep his vaccination status private so far, after he expressed hesitation about getting the COVID-19 vaccination last year.

However, in a recent interview, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley revealed that no player will be granted an exception to compete at the Australian Open this year, unless it is for medical reasons approved by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI).

"No-one can play the Australian Open unless they are vaccinated — either a double-dose of the required vaccines, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, which is an approved vaccine," Tiley told ABC News. "The only condition outside of being vaccinated that you could compete is if you received a medically approved exemption from Australian authorities."

Tiley clarified that no player on the entry list has been granted a medical exemption so far, and that Djokovic will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to play at the Australian Open.

"There has been no medical exemptions that have been granted this morning," he said. "He (Novak Djokovic) needs to be fully vaccinated (if he wants to play the Australian Open)."

"He can apply for an exemption, just like everybody else... I am not privy to any medical condition he does or does not have, but I can assure you he will have to go through the exact same process that anybody coming into Victoria will have to," he added.

Novak Djokovic is the firm favorite for the 2022 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic with the 2021 Australian Open trophy

Novak Djokovic's addition to the entry list for the 2022 Australian Open is of great significance in the all-time Slam race. After a landmark 2021 season which saw him narrowly miss out on the Calendar Slam in the final of the US Open, the Serb is level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Majors each.

Both Federer and Nadal have been missing in action for a majority of 2021 due to injury, and with Djokovic's current form, he is far more likely than his rivals to take the lead in the Slam race in Melbourne.

The Serb faces stiff competition from 2022 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev, but given his superiority in best-of-five sets, should he manage to play, he will be the bookmakers' favorite for the title.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala