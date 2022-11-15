Novak Djokovic to be granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open: Reports

Novak Djokovic is reportedly set to be granted a visa to compete at the Australian Open in January 2023. The Serb was denied a chance to compete in the 2022 edition due to his COVID-19 vaccination status and was also deported from the country after a federal court revoked his visa.

The Australian government has since overturned its requirements for mandatory vaccinations from visitors. The country's Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is likely to overturn a three-year ban that accompanied the government's decision to deport Djokovic earlier this year, according to a report by The Guardian.

During his post-match press conference in Turin, the 21-time Grand Slam champion mentioned that there was no official statement on the situation and that he was communicating with the authorities.

"No, nothing official yet. We are waiting. They are communicating with the government of Australia. That's all I can tell you for now," said the Serb.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently mentioned that he was hopeful that the government Down Under could give a timely decision on the situation and that he looked forward to welcoming the former World No. 1 once again at the event.

“There’s a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing. But I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time they need to book their flights and come in, including Novak. That’s entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing," said Tiley.

"Novak Djokovic understands the circumstances and everything but he’s got to work it out with the federal government" - Craig Tiley

Novak Djokovic pictured in Turin ahead of the 2022 ATP Finals.

Craig Tiley believes that Novak Djokovic loves Australia and that would he is looking forward to adding a 10th crown to his name at the tournament in the coming months.

“He loves Australia and it’s where he’s had the best success but the timing [on any announcement] is up to somebody else and we’ll just play that one by ear," said Tiley, via The Guardian.

The Asia-Pacific Major tournament director pointed out that the nine-time Australian Open champion will not get any preferential treatment and that he understood that aspect.

“I don’t think there should be any preferential treatment for anyone. He understands the circumstances and everything but he’s got to work it out with the federal government. I’m confident they’ll reach some arrangement and hopefully it’s positive,” he stated.

