Novak Djokovic guarantees twice as many weeks as Rafael Nadal at World No. 1 ranking

There is no end in sight for Novak Djokovic's time as the World No. 1, who by the start of April will have double the weeks than Rafael Nadal in the pole position.

The Serb, who currently has 9,855 points, cannot be dislodged from the top spot until April 1. The development was confirmed after Carlos Alcaraz's unfortunate exit from the Rio Open.

Alcaraz, who rolled his right ankle during his opener against Thiago Monteiro in Rio de Janeiro, will drop 300 ranking points to go down to 8,805 when the table is updated on Monday (February 26). That will make it mathematically impossible for him, or any other player in the rankings, to topple Novak Djokovic before April.

The Serb then will soon have a total of 418 weeks as World No. 1, exactly twice the number of Nadal’s 209 weeks.

Djokovic first rose to the World No. 1 ranking in 2011 after lifting the Wimbledon Championships in July that year. He had ensured his rise to the top after beating Jo Wilfried Tsonga in the semifinal but did not stop there and defeated Nadal in the summit clash for the first of his seven crowns at the All England Club.

His current stint atop the rankings began at the US Open last year. He had guaranteed his return to the World No. 1 ranking after winning his first-round match, but did not stop there either. He would go on to win the title, his third Slam that year and 24th overall, after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Nadal, meanwhile, clinched the World No. 1 ranking in 2008. The year was extra special for the Spaniard as not only had he captured his first Wimbledon title, but also won the Olympic gold.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal eyeing Sunshine Double return

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have not played in a month, but are set to return to action at Indian Wells — the first leg of the American hardcourt Sunshine Double.

Nadal, who complained of a hip issue upon his return to action in Brisbane, was slated to play in Qatar. He, however, decided to get some extra rest to ensure a 100% recovery from his latest bout with injury.

Djokovic, meanwhile, was stunned by Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinal last month. The Italian cut short his opponent’s pursuit for a record-extending 11th title en route to his maiden.

Novak Djokovic has five Indian Wells titles to his name, while Rafael Nadal has lifted the trophy on three occasions.

