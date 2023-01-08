Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the Kaurna people -- an Australian indigenous tribe whose traditional lands include Adelaide -- in his winning speech at the 2023 Adelaide International 1. Some members of the tribe were in attendance at the match, with one senior member also saying a few words at the presentation ceremony.

The senior member blessed the trophies before they were given to Djokovic and Korda, and also presented the same gesture to the players. He even stressed during his brief speech that "negative energy" must be kept away from tennis.

After Djokovic was awarded his trophy, he made it a point to mention the indigenous tribe, thanking the tribe member for blessing him and the trophy.

"I would like to say that it was a very special moment to have the blessing from one of the members of the indigenous people that have been on this land for thousands of years," Novak Djokovic said.

The Serb acknowledged each member of the Kaurna tribe present in the stadium and hailed them for preserving and "nurturing the culture and history" of their tribe.

"I want to acknowledge everyone who has arrived today and thank you for your presence. Thank you for nurturing the culture and the history of your people for so many years, it's inspiring. Thank you so much and see you next year," he said.

Here are some of the glimpses from the presentation ceremony:

"I wasn't playing my best at all but found a way to win" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Sebastian Korda

Novak Djokovic clinched his 92nd career title overall and 11th in Australia with his win at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Speaking about his victory in his post-match press conference, the Serb admitted that he was inches away from losing the final against Korda given the latter had a match point in the second set.

"It was a great week obviously. Concluding the week with the trophy, better than losing in the finals. But it was anybody's match today. I thought, what I said on the court, that he was closer to win it. He had match point. He was a break up, 40-love in the first set, he managed to win the tiebreaker," said the Serb.

The World No. 5, who stated that Korda was "in control" during the match, believes it was impressive for him to win despite not playing his best tennis. According to the 21-time Major champion, such hard-fought wins give one "more confidence and satisfaction."

"He (Korda) was quite in control. I wasn't playing my best at all. But found a way to win. I think in the tough days, when you're not maybe striking the ball, not feeling your best on the court, and you win the match, particularly if it's like latter stages of the tournament, like the finals, it just gives you even more confidence and satisfaction for achieving that," the Serb said.

