Novak Djokovic's semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships was rocked by a major moment of controversy after the Serb was handed a point penalty for hindrance.

The World No. 2 started off strong in the contest, saving multiple break points in his opening service game and then immediately breaking the Italian's serve to take an early lead. He eventually wrapped up the set 6-3 to move two sets closer to the final at SW19.

I'm very surprised by that hindrance call.

The second set once again saw Djokovic take an early break of serve, leading 2-1. In his next service game, with the scores at 15-15, the 23-time Grand Slam champion hit an impressive backhand on the stretch, following which he let out an extended grunt.

Interestingly, the grunt, which began just fractions of a second after the ball left the Serb's racquet, was considered a hindrance by chair umpre Richard Haigh. In disbelief, Novak Djokovic rushed to the umpire to argue the call, but quickly conceded the point without turning it into too much of a verbal tussle.

Sinner soon had break points on his opponent's serve but could not convert as Djokovic held fort to take a 3-1 lead. Interestingly, the former World No. 1 was also handed a time violation for taking too long on his serve in the same game.

At the time of print, the second seed held a 4-2 lead in the second set against the Italian.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favorite" - Novak Djokovic

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic had proclaimed himself the favorite for the title, at the same time making clear that he did not mean to be arrogant.

Being the most experienced player left in the tournament, the 23-time Grand Slam champion had no qualms about admitting that he was the one with the target on his back at SW19.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favorite. Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching other semifinal, so I do consider myself favorite, yes," Novak Djokovic said.

Victory against Sinner would pit the Serb against either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in the final, neither of whom have previously made a final at the grass-court Major.

