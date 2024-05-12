"Novak Djokovic having a hard time getting mentally engaged, low on patience" - Chris Evert on Serb's shocking Italian Open 2024 exit

Chris Evert recently remarked that Novak Djokovic had a hard time getting mentally engaged and was low on patience during his third-round match at the 2024 Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic has yet to lift silverware this season, and in his 18th appearance at the Italian Open, his campaign was cut short by Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the third round 6-2, 6-3.

While the match was on, former World No. 1 Chris Evert posted on her X (formerly Twitter) handle expressing concern that the 36-year-old is struggling mentally and appearing impatient. She then asked her followers if he would eventually find his game.

“Novak having a hard time getting mentally engaged: low on patience and not looking over at team. It happens! Will he find his game and mentality today? Keep watching!” Evert noted.

With Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open, there is no player left in the tournament who has won the title more than once. Only two players remaining in the tournament have clinched the Italian Open before: defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in 2017.

Novak Djokovic on the impact of the water bottle accident on his performance - “I don't know. I have to do medical checkups and see what's going on”

Following Djokovic's Italian Open third-round loss against Tabilo, he was asked by the press if the water bottle accident that occurred on Friday, (May 10), while he was signing autographs for fans affected his performance.

In response, the 24-time Grand Slam champion stated that he wasn't sure and that he would need to undergo more checkups.

"I don't know, to be honest, I have to check that. Training was different. I was going for kind of easy training yesterday. I didn't feel anything, but I also didn't feel the same,” the Serb said.

Djokovic added that he felt like a completely different player from who he was when he defeated Corentin Moutet in the second round.

"Today under high stress, it was quite bad - not in terms of pain, but in terms of this balance. Just no coordination. Completely different player from what it was two nights ago. Could be. I don't know. I have to do medical checkups and see what's going on,” he added.

Having participated in the Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open this season, the 36-year-old's record now stands at 12 wins and 5 losses.

