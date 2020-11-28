World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had the best hardcourt winning percentage on the ATP tour during the period from 2011 to 2020. However, Rafael Nadal leads the stat for claycourts in the same time frame, and by a big margin too.

Tennis expert Enrico Maria Riva has compiled a list of the most significant tennis stats from the decade that has just gone by, i.e. 2011 to 2020. And perhaps the most surprising stat is that Roger Federer didn't have the best winning percentage on grasscourts during this period.

Novak Djokovic leads the way on hardcourts, Daniil Medvedev sneaks into the top 10

Novak Djokovic, who has won 60 of his 81 career titles on hardcourts, had an 88.38% winning percentage on the surface during the 10-year time-frame, followed by Federer and then Nadal.

While Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro round out the top 5, 24-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev represents the younger generation in this list at No. 6.

2011-2020: best winning % on clay



Nadal 90.98

Djokovic 84.62

Murray 75.96

Thiem 74.87

Ferrer 73.91

Zverev 70.00

Nishikori 69.85

Wawrinka 69.23

Almagro 67.63

Berdych 66.10



Min 100 matches — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 27, 2020

Not surprisingly, it is Rafael Nadal who had the best winning percentage - 90.98% - in this period on clay. 60 of the Spaniard's 86 career titles have come on dirt, and a majority of those 60 have come in the 2011-2020 decade.

Novak Djokovic comes in at No. 2, with Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem and David Ferrer rounding out the top 5. Roger Federer doesn't figure in the top 10 of this list, since the cut-off used for it was a minimum of 100 matches played on the surface during the period. (Federer has played 96).

Novak Djokovic had a better winning percentage than Roger Federer on grass during the 2011-2020 decade

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2019

The stats reveal that Novak Djokovic had the best wining percentage on grass, even better than Roger Federer, who has an Open Era record 19 grasscourt titles. The Serb had a 90.14% record on the surface as compared to the Swiss' 87.50% during the 2011-2020 period.

Andy Murray comes in at No. 3 on this list, with Rafael Nadal not making the top 10 due to the minimum cut-off of 50 matches being used.

Several big servers and attacking players make the top 10, with John Isner at No. 5, Milos Raonic at No. 6, Feliciano Lopez at No. 7, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at No. 8 and Nicolas Mahut at No. 10.

2011-2020: best winning % on grass



Djokovic 90.14

Federer 87.50

Murray 87.01

Cilic 75.00

Isner 72.31

Raonic 70.00

Lopez 69.33

Tsonga 68.97

Nishikori 68.52

Mahut 65.63



Min 50 matches — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 27, 2020

On indoor hardcourts, Roger Federer is in pole position with an 83.50% winning percentage record. He is followed by Novak Djokovic at 82.50%, while Juan Martin del Potro, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal round off the top 5.