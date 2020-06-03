Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has 17 Grand Slams in his kitty already. But while a lesser mortal might have been satisfied with that astounding haul, the Serb is anything but.

Djokovic is at the centre of the eternal GOAT debate right now, locked in a tight battle with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And since one way to settle the debate is through numbers, Djokovic has made it a priority to try and win the highest number of Slams ever.

Now, former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic - who grew up in Serbia at roughly the same time as Novak Djokovic - has come out and said he can get the job done. Ivanovic feels Djokovic has a great chance of going past Roger Federer's 20-Slam mark, and that he has already achieved 'amazing' things in the sport.

Ivanovic was speaking with former World No. 7 Barbara Schett in an Instagram chat, and she touched upon a variety of subjects during the hour-long interaction. When the talk veered to her compatriot and she was asked if Djokovic can break Federer's record, Ivanovic replied:

"Yeah. Probably...He still has a few years left and he definitely has a big chance of doing it and that's one of his goals."

It is interesting to note that Ivanovic began the answer with a direct affirmative that even took Schett by surprise. She then adopted a more diplomatic tone but still expressed confidence that Novak Djokovic, being the youngest of the Big 3, will make the record his own for good.

Novak Djokovic and I were very close friends on the tour: Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic.

Ivanovic, a former World No. 1, also spoke about her growing-up years in Serbia. She said that Novak Djokovic began playing the game a year before her, and from the age of 10-11 they played a lot of local age-group tournaments together

"In tour we were very close friends...but then later over the years he had his own part and I had my own part...but what he achieved is really amazing," Ivanovic said.

While they might have drifted apart in the later years, Ivanovic had nothing but glowing words for Novak Djokovic and his astounding career. It is also a testament to Djokovic's longevity and athleticism that he is still going strong on the tour, while Ivanovic retired a couple of years ago.

Ana Ivanovic (R) attending one of Novak Djokovic's matches at the ATP Finals in London

Djokovic began the year in brilliant fashion by winning the Australian Open, but missed out on the chance to defend his Wimbledon crown after the grasscourt season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will next be seen in action in the middle of June, at an invitational tournament he is hosting in Belgrade.

Roger Federer, 38, has been left frustrated in his quest for a 21st Slam, and some experts believe it might be impossible for him to add to the tally. The other contender in the fray, Rafael Nadal, has 19 Slams at 34, but isn't favored to win a lot more outside clay in the future.

If everything falls in place, Novak Djokovic may well prove Ivanovic right and end up with the highest number of Slams in men's tennis history.